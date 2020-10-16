qemp Continues Product Line Expansion Powered by Nature's Sunshine Tweet this

Additionally, qemp Calm, also launched in September 2020, provides superior support to assist in relaxation, unwinding and peace in your day to day. With qemp Calm, improve peace and mood with an exclusive blend of Sceletium tortuosum, clove and lemongrass to provide targeted benefits with a natural cinnamon that enhances flavor and effectiveness.

"We are excited to continue expanding our product line to continue supporting our customers with our whole spectrum hemp derived CBD," said Eddie Silcock, President of qemp. "The endocannabinoid system supports every body system, and with our newest products the terpenes, both hemp and herbal, offer synergistic benefits backed by breakthrough science and our unmatched understanding of how this system responds to CBD."

Qemp's offerings include two daily-use products and exclusive Daytime and Nighttime formulas that are sustainably sourced and non-GMO, as well as qemp Relief CBD Cream, qemp ZERO Hemp Seed Formula and now qemp Joint and qemp Calm. The CBD products provide whole spectrum hemp extract with naturally occurring CBD and other phytocannabinoids with unbeatable cellular results. With proprietary blends of herbs and essential oils combined to complement the action of specific phytocannabinoids and provide a more potent formula, this hybrid approach results in a targeted and effective CBD product line that naturally helps activate and balance the body's endocannabinoid system.

All qemp CBD products are made from quality, whole spectrum hemp extract to provide a full profile of phytocannabinoids and contain 0.3% THC or less. For more information, please visit www.qemp.com .

About qemp: Powered by Nature's Sunshine Products, qemp is THE premium quality, hemp-derived CBD oil on the market. With total transparency and drawing on nearly 50 years of herbal and botanical expertise, qemp is committed to taking the CBD experience to the next level.

About Nature's Sunshine Products: Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: NATR), a leading natural health and wellness company, markets and distributes nutritional and personal care products in more than 40 countries. Nature's Sunshine manufactures most of its products through its own state-of-the-art facilities to ensure its products continue to set the standard for the highest quality, safety and efficacy on the market today. More information at www.naturessunshine.com .

