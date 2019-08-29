Qentelli Named Best Workplace in Certified Company by Great Place to Work®

DALLAS, Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Place to Work named Qentelli one of the 2019 Best Workplaces in Certified Companies .

100 percent of Employees feel like they can make a difference

Opportunities, culture and growth drive employee satisfaction

Approachable management and company competence rank high on the list.

The Best Workplaces in Certified Companies provide excellent environments for all employees, regardless of position or other personal characteristics. Qentelli employees (Qentellects) highly ranked the company's transparency, opportunities, people, culture, growth opportunities and team as deciding factors in their satisfaction with Qentelli.

"This achievement underscored our commitment to the community and culture at Qentelli," says Sanjay Jupudi, President and Co-founder. "We are constantly striving to build a supportive workplace that is innovative, inclusive and rewarding."

To determine the Best Workplaces in Technology list, Great Place to Work® analyzed responses representing over 220,000 employees, who responded to more than 60 survey questions anonymously rating their employers.

"The companies featured on the 2019 Best Workplaces list offer dynamic, flexible, and transparent workplaces," said Michael C. Bush, chief executive officer of Great Place to Work. "These companies create cultures that invite all employees to innovate, creating a competitive edge for their businesses and helping to realize the unique potential of each individual."

Qentelli also recently Won Multiple Top Honors in Best in Biz Awards 2019 International, recognizing the company as Best Place To Work and Silver for Fastest Growing Mid-Large Sized Company of the Year in Best in Biz Awards 2019 International.

About Qentelli

Qentelli was established and bootstrapped in 2015 and has been growing rapidly since. Headquartered in Dallas with offices in Hyderabad, India and Ontario, Canada, Qentelli is a technology company that accelerates digital transformation and cloud transformation journeys through implementation of DevOps, Automation, Agile transformation, AI and Deep learning. Qentelli was recently recognized by Forrester Research in the well-respected report, The 2019 Forrester Wave™ Report for Global Continuous Testing Service, as having "dynamism among small to midsize providers."

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work ® is a global people analytics and consulting firm that helps companies produce better business results by focusing on workplace culture. Powered by more than 30 years of research, Emprising®, its SaaS-enabled survey and analytics platform, gives companies access to the assessments, data, and reporting needed to build a high-trust, high-performance culture.

Read our new book: " A Great Place to Work for All: Better for Business, Better for People, Better for the World. " Learn more on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook and Instagram .

Media Contact:

Ronjini Joshua

220813@email4pr.com

(949) 295-9779

SOURCE Qentelli