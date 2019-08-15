Qentelli Wins Multiple Top Honors in Best in Biz Awards 2019 International

DALLAS and HYDERABAD, India, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Qentelli has been received the honors of the Gold award for Best Place To Work and Silver for Fastest Growing Mid-Large Sized Company of the Year in Best in Biz Awards 2019 International, the only independent global business awards program judged each year by prominent editors and reporters from top-tier publications from around the

Qentelli Awarded Fastest Growing Mid-Large Sized Business Qentelli Awarded Best Place To Work

"Having judged several different categories for Best in Biz Awards over the years, the Fastest-Growing Company of the Year category was particularly challenging," said Jon Arnold, J Arnold & Associates. "Aside from being international in scope, the entries spanned businesses of all sizes and types."

Established in 2015, Qentelli is praised to be the first technology firm to focus on Continuous Delivery through Orchestrated Engineering. The company has been growing rapidly, expanding from $50K to $10M in three years, boosting their footprint in both North America and India, with its most recent expansion into Canada.

"We are very excited to receive this honor," says Sanjay Jupudi, CEO and co-founder of Qentelli. "This is a testament to building a culture of community within and around our company. We credit our success to striving to uphold the highest standards in both customer relations and internal communications in the Qentelli family."

Close to 300 public and private companies from all sectors of the global economy and more than 30 countries competed in Best in Biz Awards' 7th annual International program. Best in Biz Awards 2019 International honors were presented in a range of categories, including Fastest-Growing Company of the Year, Most Innovative Company of the Year, Support Department of the Year, Executive of the Year, Most Innovative Product, Enterprise Product, CSR Program and Environmental Program of the Year.

You can see more information and the full list of gold, silver and bronze winners in Best in Biz Awards 2019 International, visit: http://intl.bestinbizawards.com/intl-2019-winners .

About Qentelli

Qentelli was established and bootstrapped in 2015 and has been growing rapidly since. Headquartered in Dallas with offices in Hyderabad, India and Ontario, Canada, Qentelli is a technology company that accelerates digital transformation and cloud transformation journeys through implementation of DevOps, Automation, Agile transformation, AI and Deep learning. Qentelli was recently recognized by Forrester Research in the well-respected report, The 2019 Forrester Wave™ Report for Global Continuous Testing Service, as having "dynamism among small to midsize providers."

About Best in Biz Awards

Since 2011, Best in Biz Awards has made its mark as the only independent business awards program judged each year by a who's who of prominent reporters and editors from top-tier publications from North America and around the world. Best in Biz Awards honors are conferred in two separate programs: North America and International, and in more than 80 categories, including company, team, executive, product, and CSR, media, PR and other categories. For more information about the International program, see: http://intl.bestinbizawards.com.

