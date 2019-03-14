QEO Insurance Ranked 4th Nationally Among Fastest-Growing Veteran-Owned Businesses

The Vet50 list was born out of the iconic Inc. 5000 list that ranks the fastest-growing private companies in the country. On that list, QEO Insurance was ranked the second fastest-growing private company in Texas. Overall, it was ranked 77 th on the list of 5,000 companies from across the nation. Both lists are considered hallmarks of entrepreneurial success.

"The military will always be an important part of my life," said Disiere. "In fact, I attribute almost all of my leadership skills to my military training. I use that leadership training every day in my business and it has played a significant role in QEO's overall success. I would like to thank Inc. Magazine and the Institute for Veterans and Military Families at Syracuse University for bringing recognition to one of the under-acknowledged benefits of serving in the military: the great leadership training skills earned in addition to protecting our country."

The Vet50 list was announced on March 2nd in Dallas.

About QEO Insurance Group

QEO provides commercial transportation insurance products within three broad categories: energy, local delivery, and the construction industry. QEO provides personalized service, focused on a quick response for its independent agents and their clients. It was established by David Disiere in 2014 and has more than 80 employees at offices in Irving, Texas and Pembroke Pines, Florida.

About Inc. and the Inc. 5000

About the Institute for Veterans and Military Families at Syracuse University

