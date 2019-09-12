Qfix® Announces FDA 510(k) Clearance of Encompass™ 15 Channel Head Coil for Siemens 3T MRI Systems

AVONDALE, Pa., Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Qfix has received FDA 510(k) clearance for the Encompass 15-Channel Head Coil, a diagnostic imaging device optimized for use with the Encompass™ MR SRS Immobilization Device.

The Encompass 15-Channel Head Coil provides diagnostic quality images for select Siemens 3T MRI Scanners. The adjustable geometry, 15-Channel coil allows the user to locate the coil elements close to the patient's anatomy. Optimal signal to noise ratio can be obtained across the entire cranium while accommodating the high precision positioning unique to the Encompass device. The Encompass MR SRS Immobilization System is part of the Qfix MRimage and Treat™ line of devices, which enables patients to benefit from MR, CT, and Treatment on the same device. MR images obtained with the Encompass MR SRS Immobilization System can be used for SRS treatment planning, including MR Only and MR Fusion techniques.

"Qfix is excited to receive clearance on our first of its kind MRI coil dedicated for use with our industry leading Encompass SRS system," said Dan Coppens, CEO of Qfix. "This technology enables the clinician to obtain superior MRI images which can be used for SRS treatment planning purposes."

Please visit Qfix at ASTRO Booth #2314 to see the latest innovations and live demonstrations of MR, CT, and treatment solutions during the American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) annual meeting, September 15-17, 2019.

About Qfix

Qfix is a world leader in radiotherapy dedicated to helping medical professionals provide the best patient care with the world's finest positioning devices designed to enhance the probability of positive patient outcomes. For more information, visit www.Qfix.com.

