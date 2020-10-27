AVONDALE, Pa., Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Qfix launches the new FlexLock™ Knee and Foot Supports during the annual meeting of the American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO), to be held October 23-29, 2020.

The sophisticated functionality of the FlexLock Knee and FlexLock Foot Supports provides customizable indexing options for positioning the lower abdomen, pelvis, and lower extremities. These versatile supports index directly to MRI, CT, and treatment couch tops with standard two-pin locating bars and allow natural, comfortable positioning of the legs and feet.

The novel FlexLock Knee Support features integrated height adjustability so that only one device is required for a variety of patients. Superior to inferior adjustments can be made while the patient is in position to fine-tune the indexed location and improve patient comfort.

The FlexLock Foot Support allows single-handed angle adjustment without the need to remove the patient's feet from the device.

The FlexLock Knee and FlexLock Foot Supports provide flexibility without compromising accuracy, all in a user-friendly design.

The FlexLock Knee and FlexLock Foot Supports are part of the Qfix MRimage and Treat™ line of devices, which enables patients to benefit from MR, CT, and treatment on the same device.

Please visit Qfix virtually at the ASTRO 2020 meeting to see the new FlexLock Knee and Foot Supports and get the latest information about the Qfix portfolio of MR, CT, and treatment solutions.

About Qfix

Qfix is a world leader in radiotherapy dedicated to helping medical professionals provide the best patient care with the world's finest positioning devices designed to enhance the probability of positive patient outcomes. For more information, visit www.Qfix.com .

