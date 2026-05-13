QGEN Investor Alert: Levi & Korsinsky Investigates Qiagen (QGEN) for Potential Securities Fraud

Qiagen's forward-looking non-GAAP guidance lacked required GAAP reconciliations under SEC Regulation S-K Item 10(e) -- institutional investors who relied on these figures for portfolio allocation decisions may have been deprived of material information.

NEW YORK, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Qiagen N.V. (NASDAQ: QGEN) shares dropped approximately 10% after the company slashed its FY 2026 sales-growth outlook from "at least 5% CER" to approximately 1-2% CER and cut adjusted diluted EPS guidance to at least $2.43, down from the $2.50 floor issued just weeks earlier. Institutional shareholders and fiduciaries who allocated capital based on Qiagen's forward-looking non-GAAP metrics are encouraged to submit information regarding their losses here . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

Qiagen presented adjusted diluted EPS guidance -- the primary metric used by analysts and institutional portfolio managers to model the company's valuation -- without providing the corresponding GAAP reconciliation. In its November 6, 2025 Form 6-K filing, the company stated: "We do not reconcile forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the corresponding GAAP measures ... reconciliations ... are not available without unreasonable effort." SEC Regulation S-K Item 10(e) requires such reconciliations when non-GAAP measures are presented. Fiduciaries conducting due diligence on QGEN lacked a GAAP baseline against which to evaluate the adjusted figures that anchored the company's investment thesis.

Separately, Qiagen's 2026 Form 20-F disclosed that $498.4 million of debt previously classified as long-term as of December 31, 2024, was reclassified to current. The company characterized this correction as "not material to the previously issued financial statements." Institutional investors relying on prior balance sheet presentations for liquidity analysis, covenant monitoring, or credit assessment operated with a materially different picture of the company's near-term obligations than what the corrected financials reflected.

Fiduciaries and institutional investors who suffered losses on Qiagen holdings should click here to discuss their legal options with Levi & Korsinsky. You may also reach Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP | Top 50 Securities Firm | (212) 363-7500 | www.zlk.com

Frequently Asked Questions About the QGEN Investigation

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the QGEN investigation? A: Investors who recently acquired QGEN stock or securities and were impacted by the sharp decline in stock price on April 28, 2026.

Q: What specific misstatements are being investigated? A: The QGEN investigation concerns statements made by the company and its management regarding its sales-growth outlook, QuantiFERON TB test demand, its debt classification, and the adequacy of its non-GAAP financial disclosures during the class period. When the true state was revealed, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: What do QGEN investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member in any potential suit.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What if my QGEN losses are small -- is it still worth contacting a lawyer? A: Yes. There is no minimum loss amount required to participate as a class member.

Q: What if I live outside the United States? A: U.S. securities class actions generally cover purchases on U.S. exchanges regardless of investor's country of residence.

Q: Has Levi & Korsinsky handled similar cases before? A: Yes, including securities class actions involving revenue inflation, earnings guidance fraud, dividend misrepresentation, and executive misconduct across numerous industries.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP