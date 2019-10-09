QGEN LOSSES ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of Its Investigation of Qiagen N.V.

NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, is investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of shareholders of Qiagen N.V. ("Qiagen" or the "Company") (NYSE: QGEN) resulting from allegations that Qiagen might have issued misleading information to the investing public.

On October 7, 2019, Qiagen announced its third quarter results. The third quarter results would come in substantially below previous estimates and also announced that its CEO had resigned. Qiagen announced that it estimates its third-quarter sales at a constant growth exchange rate of 3%, much lower than its previously estimated sales growth of 4% to 5%. Qiagen also announced that Peter M. Schatz, the company's CEO for 27-years, would resign as CEO and chairman of the Board effective immediately.

On this news, Qiagen's stock price closed at $25.41 per share, a decline of approximately 20% from the previous days close.

