QGenda Expands Provider Credentialing Footprint as More Enterprise Healthcare Customers Replace Legacy Systems with QGenda Credentialing

Academic Medical Centers, Hospitals & Health Systems, and Physician Groups Partner with QGenda to Credential and Enroll Providers Faster and Accelerate Provider Time to Patient Care

ATLANTA, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- QGenda , a leading provider of healthcare workforce management solutions, today announced a surge in enterprise adoption of QGenda Credentialing, marked by recent competitive wins with academic medical centers, hospital and health systems, and large physician groups. New and add-on customers include UT Health San Antonio, Crouse Health, Ob Hospitalist Group, and Parkland Health. Additional customer wins continued to expand QGenda's established customer base of SMB credentialing customers.

Enterprise healthcare customers are replacing legacy credentialing technology and outdated processes with QGenda to credential and enroll providers faster and accelerate provider time to patient care. QGenda helps to cut credentialing time in half – while also improving the provider experience – through advanced automations, highly configurable workflows, and robust reporting.

Enterprise customers focus on provider satisfaction while accelerating time to care

Unlike traditional, modular credentialing systems often created through a series of clunky integrations that require significant manual effort, QGenda's solution includes credentialing, privileging, enrollment, and analytics within a single platform, eliminating data silos and redundant manual effort for data accuracy, visibility, compliance, and an overall seamless experience. This streamlined credentialing process, built on a modern cloud-based platform, enables the medical staff office to establish a positive first impression for new providers and sets the stage for increased provider engagement and satisfaction. At the same time, QGenda helps accelerate time to patient care, so providers can start generating revenue sooner.

"We chose QGenda as our enterprise-wide solution to help us reduce credentialing and payer enrollment times," said Walter Allen Fink, DO, System Chief Medical Officer, University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio. "QGenda Credentialing will help our providers start seeing patients faster and submitting claims sooner. The seamless experience and intuitive user interface will reduce the administrative burden providers often associate with our current credentialing process. In addition to credentialing, we can submit enrollment applications and update rosters more quickly and accurately, reducing the risk of delayed or denied claims and maximizing the opportunity for complete reimbursement."

"The credentialing software market has long been saturated with outdated systems lacking the core capabilities needed to address the workforce and financial challenges facing today's healthcare industry," said Greg Benoit, CEO, QGenda. "Enterprise customers who are trying to increase efficiency and achieve better financial results are embracing QGenda's modern, innovative approach. As part of the QGenda healthcare workforce management platform, QGenda Credentialing enables health systems to activate and deploy providers faster, accelerating time to revenue."

Increase staff productivity and bandwidth

Configurable workflows automate tasks to create a repeatable, predictable, and scalable process for credentialing specialists and automated primary source verification decreases credentialing time. Form auto-population and embedded e-signing eliminate duplicate work and streamline communication with providers. The solution is easily customized and configured, enabling customers to maintain regulatory compliance with NCQA and other state and federal regulators, or accrediting organizations.

"It could take months to onboard our providers with our previous credentialing system, causing delays, frustration, and lost revenue," said Dawn Anderson, Director, Credentialing, Privileging, and Licensing, Ob Hospitalist Group, the nation's largest and only dedicated OB/GYN hospitalist provider with more than 1,700 clinicians at nearly 300 hospitals across the country. "We needed a more modern solution to enhance our credentialing staff's productivity and bandwidth. With QGenda, we can significantly shorten turnaround time, enabling existing staff to manage credentialing for more providers in less time."

New workforce analytics tools will enable executive and medical staff office leadership to easily see variances in time-to-credential, identify opportunities for improvement, and augment predictability of the onboarding timeline. This development investment in workforce analytics will help enterprise healthcare organizations increase staff productivity, understand upcoming staff bandwidth, and gain strategic visibility into providers credentialed.

About QGenda

QGenda revolutionizes healthcare workforce management everywhere care is delivered. QGenda ProviderCloud, a purpose-built healthcare platform that empowers customers to effectively deploy workforce resources, includes solutions for credentialing, scheduling, on-call scheduling, time and attendance, exam room management, and workforce analytics. More than 4,500 organizations, including leading physician groups, hospitals, academic medical centers, and enterprise health systems, use QGenda to advance workforce scheduling, optimize capacity, and improve access to care. QGenda is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Learn more at www.QGenda.com .

