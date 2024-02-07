QGenda Workforce Management Ranked Best In KLAS for Nurse and Staff Scheduling for the 3rd Consecutive Year

QGenda Nurse & Staff Scheduling Recognized for Unparalleled Industry Expertise and User Satisfaction

ATLANTA, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- QGenda , a leading provider of healthcare workforce management solutions, has been top-ranked for Nurse and Staff Scheduling in the 2024 Best in KLAS: Software & Services report. This marks the third year in a row QGenda topped the nurse category, a recognition of the company's efforts to ensure healthcare organizations effectively deploy their care teams, maximizing resources and improving retention.

"The Best in KLAS awards are based on extensive feedback and evaluations from healthcare professionals across the nation," said Adam Gale, CEO, KLAS Research. "Winning a Best in KLAS award, therefore, is not just about recognition; it shows the trust and confidence that healthcare providers place in the winning vendors. It also helps validate each vendor's commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction."

Tailored to meet the unique needs of nurses, QGenda Advanced Scheduling for Nurse and Staff enables organizations to optimize schedules that help to reduce premium labor costs while increasing retention of existing staff. The solution is part of QGenda ProviderCloud®, a single, unified platform that includes scheduling, time and attendance, credentialing, on-call, and more to help healthcare organizations optimize their workforce, consolidate vendors and ultimately improve the overall capacity to deliver care.

"We are honored to be recognized as a Best in KLAS winner for the third year in a row," said Greg Benoit, CEO, QGenda. "The customer feedback tracked by KLAS continues to acknowledge that healthcare organizations need a unified workforce management solution that they can trust, and that intimately knows healthcare. With a single solution for the entire care team, QGenda is uniquely qualified to enable organizations to engage their workforce, increase revenue potential, and expand operational efficiency."

For more information on QGenda's scheduling and workforce management solutions, please visit www.QGenda.com .

About QGenda

QGenda revolutionizes healthcare workforce management everywhere care is delivered. QGenda ProviderCloud, a purpose-built healthcare platform that empowers customers to effectively deploy workforce resources, includes solutions for scheduling, credentialing, on-call scheduling, room and capacity management, time tracking, compensation management, and workforce analytics. More than 4,500 organizations, including leading physician groups, hospitals, academic medical centers, and enterprise health systems, use QGenda to advance workforce scheduling, optimize capacity, and improve access to care. QGenda is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Learn more at www.QGenda.com .

About KLAS

KLAS is a research and insights firm on a global mission to improve healthcare. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals and clinicians, KLAS gathers data and insights on software and services to deliver timely reports and performance data that represent provider and payer voices and act as catalysts for improving vendor performance. The KLAS research team publishes reports covering the most pressing questions facing healthcare technology today, including emerging technology insights, that provide early insights on the future of healthcare technology solutions. KLAS also fosters measurement and collaboration between healthcare providers and payers and best practice adoption. Learn more at klasresearch.com.

