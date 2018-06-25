Qheedata AIEV Releases Top 10 China Unicorns

Based on Qheedata AIEV's real-time equity valuation system, since 2012, the number of innovative Chinese enterprises has been growing at a high speed. By 2017, the annual growth rate of innovative enterprises was 18%, exceeding other major economies of the world. At the same time, China's global investment has grown rapidly, providing an environment for the development of the innovative economy.

Qheedata AIEV recently released the Top 10 China Unicorns valuation rankings. China online payment Fintech Ant Financial is ranked first, with its equity valuation at $145.5 billion and smart phone maker Xiaomi ranked second with $66.62 billion equity valuation and third is fintech LU.com with equity valuation at $46 billion.

Top 10 China Unicorns



Company Qheedata AIEV valuation

(US dollars) Sector Location 1. Ant Financial $145.5 billion Fintech Hangzhou 2. Xiaomi Inc. $66.62 billion Telecom Beijing 3. LU.com $46 billion Fintech Shanghai 4. China Internet Plus $34.88 billion Food online service Beijing 5. Ali Cloud $28.64 billion AI Hangzhou 6. JD Finance $25.76 billion Fintech Beijing 7. Toutiao $24.47 billion New Media Beijing 8. CaiNiao network $20.68 billion Logistics Shenzhen 9. DJI Innovations $18.56 billion UAV autopilot Shenzhen 10. Kuaishou $17.72 billion Video social network Beijing

According to the data, the Top10 China Unicorns are Ant Financial, Xiaomi Inc., LU.com, China Internet Plus, Ali Cloud, JD Finance, Toutiao, CaiNiao network, DJI Innovations, Kuaishou video social network.

In the Top 10 Unicorn rankings, the sectors of innovative enterprises are still dominated by popular technologies, mainly in financial technology, telecommunications, consumption network, artificial intelligence AI, new media, social networks, logistics and warehousing and other hot industries.

Enterprise sectors: Fintech accounts for a relatively large proportion, accounting for 33%, namely, Ant Financial, LU.com and JD Finance. It indicates that Fintech has made great achievements in financial application in China. The per capita income of Chinese residents has steadily increased over the last 20 years, which brings a strong desire for financial investment. With the quick and wide spread adoption of mobile phone applications, Fintech offers convenience for the public, and it makes personal mobile financial management a new way of life in China.

Enterprise location: The top 10 Unicorn headquarters are in big cities like Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, and Hangzhou. The analysis holds that the innovative companies enjoy a better investment environment in the first-tier cities and are able to obtain financial support. However, with personal income increasing in the second and third-tier cities, companies are more open to develop in second- and third-tier cities. First-tier cities attract together a large number of scientific and technological talents, and consumers in the big cities are more receptive to new technologies and new products.

Investment Layout: The majority of the top 10 innovative enterprises are still financially supported by a few old major brands enterprises such as Ali group and Tencent Holdings Limited, showing their strategic investment in new technology and enterprises.

Qheedata AIEV will release China's Top 700 Innovative Enterprises and Top 50 Leading Chinese Investment Institutes on June 30, 2018 at the global release of the "White Paper of China's New Economy 2018" in Shenzhen, China. Get the lists and more information and data analysis about China new economy, please scan the following Wechat account, or log on the www.Qheedata.com.

