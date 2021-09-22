QHR Health Celebrates Wilson Medical CEO Dennis Shelby

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- QHR Health, a leading shared service solutions provider strengthening independent community healthcare, proudly announces Dennis Shelby, the CEO of Wilson Medical Center (WMC) has been honored with the Donald A. Wilson Visionary Award for outstanding, innovative contributions to improve the health and clinical outcomes of their community. Shelby joined WMC in 2011, and during a decade as its leader, grew net revenues 62 percent, from $10.1 million to $16.4 million.

Among Shelby's significant list of accomplishments are:

Three rural health clinics,

A behavioral health program that will soon be a service in the rural health clinics,

A community health wellness program,

A 340B program,

program, A quick response to the COVID-19 pandemic that included telemedicine, curbside visits and a curbside lab which received national recognition by the American Hospital Association,

A health maximization/virus resistance program for Wilson County ,

, The only wound care center in southeast Kansas and northeast Oklahoma with a hyperbaric chamber,

and northeast with a hyperbaric chamber, BioTE hormone replacement program,

Cancer therapy infusion center, and

The addition of digital mammography.

WMC is a hospital managed by QHR Health. QHR Health strengthens independent community hospitals like WMC with leadership, finance, strategy, workforce productivity and clinical resource management expertise. QHR hospitals perform better and more efficiently, on average, than comparable independent hospitals. QHR hospitals, on average, have 5.3 percent more net patient revenue and 64 additional days cash on hand.

"Dennis Shelby has earned a well-deserved honor as the recipient of the Kansas Hospital Association's Donald A. Wilson Visionary Award," said Dr. Dwayne Gunter, CEO of QHR Health. "His success and long list of accomplishments as the CEO of Wilson Medical Center are emblematic of QHR's hospital management service."

ABOUT QHR HEALTH

QHR Health strengthens independent community healthcare as the industry's leading health solutions provider serving independent, critical access and rural hospitals and health systems across the U.S. For more than 40 years, QHR Health has collaborated with clients to ensure that people in communities ranging from small rural towns to larger population centers, have local access to quality healthcare services. To learn more, visit QHR.com (https://qhr.com) or connect with us on LinkedIn.

