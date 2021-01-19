QHR Health Expanded Client Engagements, Introduced New Shared Services in 2020

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- QHR Health, the largest shared services company for independent hospitals and health systems nationwide, reported a 130 percent increase in new clients in 2020 over the previous year. Additionally, the company acquired revenue cycle company, Resolution (now, ResolutionRCM), and brought to market six new or expanded solutions, including:

Behavioral Health (Attune Behavioral Health™) Ambulatory Surgical Management (Velocity Surgical Management™) Supply Chain (PLUS™) Community Care Transformation Case Management (Rapport Case Management™) Financial Services (Finance Excellerator™)

"At the beginning of 2020, we launched our rebranding campaign to better reflect our capabilities within the health services industry and continued the momentum of building our shared-service centers," said Dwayne Gunter, President of QHR Health. "Shortly after, we expanded focus to ensure our clients were able to successfully navigate the challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic."

QHR rolled out its COVID-19 Online Resource Center to serve as an information hub for supply chain, finance, reimbursement, and clinical care updates. Along with the website, QHR created two Post-COVID-19 Operational Playbooks to help hospitals recover from the pandemic and regain financial strength, as well as opened a dedicated warehouse to support hospitals' PPE needs.

Gunter emphasized that the company intensified its focus on helping to strengthen client financial stability. "Through ResolutionRCM, we are working to ensure our clients have systems and capabilities in place to monitor, track and collect the revenue they are entitled to for services rendered to their patients. In fact, we are taking the lead for rural health in alternative payment processing. The importance of bringing a focused revenue cycle solution, built to specifically serve rural, community and independent healthcare providers cannot be overstated in ensuring they have the financial strength and stability to serve the needs of their communities," Gunter added.

QHR Health was also recognized as one of Modern Healthcare's Best Places to Work in Healthcare in 2020.

"Although the past year, and to a great degree the beginning of 2021, is fully testing the healthcare industry, QHR Health associates continue to focus on our mission to strengthen independent community healthcare," Gunter said. "We remain determined on helping our clients succeed during this unique time and look forward to our collaboration to advance their work in serving the healthcare needs of their local communities."

About QHR Health

QHR Health is the industry's leading health solutions provider serving independent, critical access and rural hospitals and health systems across the U.S. For more than 40 years, QHR Health has collaborated with clients to ensure that people in communities ranging from small rural towns, to larger population centers, have local access to quality healthcare services. A wholly-owned subsidiary of Quorum Health, QHR Health maintains a distinct business model with separate operations and a dedicated management team.

