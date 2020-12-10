QHR Health Launches New Shared Service, Finance Excellerator™

"...a comprehensive, one-stop-shop approach to best-in-class financial management services." Tweet this

Healthcare Finance and Reimbursement: financial advisory services and reimbursement support

financial advisory services and reimbursement support Accounting and Finance: accounting and financial services that increase back-office productivity and ensure consistent adherence to sound fiscal principles

accounting and financial services that increase back-office productivity and ensure consistent adherence to sound fiscal principles Managed Care Contracting: payor relationship and reimbursement strategies to ensure payments are accurate and fair

payor relationship and reimbursement strategies to ensure payments are accurate and fair Revenue Cycle Management: through ResolutionRCM™, a full suite of revenue cycle management services, built specifically for independent community-based healthcare organizations

"For over 40 years, QHR Health has served as the leading solutions provider to independent community healthcare organizations across the U.S.," said Dwayne Gunter, President of QHR Health. "Meeting our clients' financial services needs is one of our company's core capabilities. And what we have learned along the way, is that it is very difficult for each independent hospital to consistently possess the right team, tools, and analytics needed to keep pace with where the industry is going. However, through QHR's shared-service solution, we are providing access to those resources when it's needed, where it's needed and at a fraction of the cost of what it would take community hospitals to individually invest in personnel and tools required to maintain sound financial health."

Gunter explained that QHR Health offers a comprehensive, one-stop-shop approach to best-in-class financial management services. "Through Finance Excellerator, hospital executives and Boards of Directors will have access to the data, resources and personnel they need to better manage their business and make sound financial decisions for the future of their organization."

About QHR Health

QHR Health is the industry's leading health solutions provider serving independent, critical access and rural hospitals and health systems across the U.S. For more than 40 years, QHR Health has collaborated with clients to ensure that people in communities ranging from small rural towns, to larger population centers, have local access to quality healthcare services. A wholly-owned subsidiary of Quorum Health Corporation, QHR Health maintains a distinct business model with separate operations and a dedicated management team.

