QHR Health: Lean Philosophy Offers Solution to Healthcare System Needs

QHR Health shares five practices for hospitals and health systems to implement a Lean transformation. Tweet this

"The approach offers a competitive advantage, leading hospitals to implement a Lean management philosophy," said Erika Sundrud, Vice President, Care Transformation, QHR Health. "When well executed, Lean transforms a hospital's operational capacity to sustain high levels of quality and safety and improve care outcomes."

In a recent article, QHR Health, a leading shared service solutions provider strengthening independent, community healthcare, shared five insights to implement a Lean transformation including:

Understand what Lean is and what it's not.

An understanding of the Lean philosophy is essential to successful transformation and sustained improvements in patient care and staff satisfaction.

Lead the transformation from the top.

Lean is a people transformation and requires passionate senior leaders at the forefront to engage and empower employees.

Build a core of internal Lean leaders.

Because Lean is a management philosophy, it is imperative internal leaders are aligned around expectations and strategy to lead transformation.

To read the article, 5 Proven Tips for Making Lean Work in Your Hospital, click here.

About QHR Health

At QHR Health, our focus is strengthening independent community healthcare. For more than 40 years, QHR Health has collaborated with independent hospitals and health systems to ensure that people in communities ranging from small towns to larger population centers, have local access to quality healthcare services. Through our portfolio of tech-enabled shared services, QHR Health helps independent hospitals outperform their peers in financial, operational and quality metrics through leverage and economies of scale. To learn how, visit QHR.com (https://qhr.com) or connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

SOURCE QHR Health