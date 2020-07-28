QHR Health Recognized as One of The Best Places to Work in Healthcare in 2020

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- QHR Health, the largest healthcare shared services company for non-urban hospitals and health systems nationwide, has been selected by Modern Healthcare as one of the 2020 Best Places to Work in Healthcare.

"It is extremely gratifying to know that the enthusiasm and focus that QHR Health Associates bring to helping our rural and independent hospital clients serve the healthcare needs of their communities is reflected in the way they also feel about working at QHR," said Dr. Dwayne Gunter, President of QHR Health. "The team has worked extremely hard over the past year to embed within our corporate culture that our mission to help Strengthen Independent Community Healthcare is more than just a tagline – it's the purpose for our business and why what we do matters."

This award program identifies and recognizes outstanding employers in the healthcare industry nationwide. Modern Healthcare partners with the Best Companies Group on the assessment process, which includes an extensive employee survey.

"This good news isn't just a reflection of our efforts here within the corporate confines of QHR Health, Gunter added, four of our clients made the list for 2020, as well." According to Gunter those clients included:

King's Daughter Medical, Brookhaven, MS

Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center, Chanute, KS

North County Healthcare, Whitefield, NH

RiverView Health, Crookston, MN

"It has been an especially trying year for the world, and healthcare in particular as COVID-19 ravages our communities and your workplaces," said Aurora Aguilar, Modern Healthcare's editor. "But the organizations recognized on this year's list rose to the top and continued to be a source of strength for their teammates. They have seen their colleagues fall ill to the virus and struggled with the economic impact of the pandemic. The loyalty and trust between employers and their workers is being put to the test now more than ever. We congratulate the Best Places to Work in Healthcare for continuing to serve their workforce and communities during such an unprecedented time."

The complete list of this year's winners, in alphabetical order, is available at ModernHealthcare.com/bestplaceslist. Modern Healthcare will publish a special supplement featuring a ranked list of all the winners along with the October 12 issue.

