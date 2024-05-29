QI Path Awarded SBIR Contract with the Department of the Air Force to Support Risk Management and Quality Improvement

BOULDER, Colo., May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- – QI Path, Inc announces it has been selected by AFWERX for a SBIR Phase I contract focused on QI Path's cloud-based risk management and quality improvement platform to address the most pressing challenges in the Department of the Air Force (DAF). The Air Force Research Laboratory and AFWERX have partnered to streamline the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) process by accelerating the small business experience through faster proposal to award timelines, changing the pool of potential applicants by expanding opportunities to small business and eliminating bureaucratic overhead by continually implementing process improvement changes in contract execution. The DAF began offering the Open Topic SBIR/STTR program in 2018 which expanded the range of innovations the DAF funded and in early 2024 QI Path started its journey to create and provide innovative capabilities that will strengthen the national defense of the United States of America.

QI Path's unique approach to risk management, is driven by taking a proactive stance and engaging front line personnel to gather input from those with the highest visibility of operational risk, generating mitigation plans to eliminate vulnerabilities that could jeopardize mission success. The platform provides a consolidated database with tools for communications, dashboards, risk quantification and prioritization, reporting, and risk assessment workflows. It leverages lean six sigma methodologies that integrate risk management and quality improvement seamlessly into an organization's existing processes.

"We are thrilled to have the opportunity to work with AFWERX and the DAF to introduce QI Path's proactive risk management and quality improvement platform to help support DAF efforts to anticipate risks more effectively and improve outcomes for our service members", says Dr. Jonathan Vaught, CEO of QI Path.

The views expressed are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of the Department of the Air Force, the Department of Defense, or the U.S. government.

About QI Path, Inc.

QI Path is a SaaS company located in Boulder, CO with a cloud-based, enterprise quality improvement platform deployed globally with preeminent healthcare and life sciences organizations to proactively identify and mitigate clinical and operational risk. QIP was founded with a mission to help prevent medical errors in clinical environments that often lead to loss of human life and poor outcomes. The platform has proven effective at reducing safety and quality issues by over 70% in clinical trials and hospital settings and is now expanding its platform to other industries. For more information visit www.qipath.com

About Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL)

The Air Force Research Laboratory is the primary scientific research and development center for the Department of the Air Force. AFRL plays an integral role in leading the discovery, development, and integration of affordable warfighting technologies for our air, space and cyberspace force. With a workforce of more than 12,500 across nine technology areas and 40 other operations across the globe, AFRL provides a diverse portfolio of science and technology ranging from fundamental to advanced research and technology development. For more information, visit www.afresearchlab.com .

About AFWERX

As the innovation arm of the DAF and a directorate within the Air Force Research Laboratory, AFWERX brings cutting-edge American ingenuity from small businesses and start-ups to address the most pressing challenges of the DAF. AFWERX employs approximately 325 military, civilian and contractor personnel at six hubs and sites executing an annual $1.4 billion budget. Since 2019, AFWERX has executed 4,697 contracts worth more than $2.6 billion to strengthen the U.S. defense industrial base and drive faster technology transition to operational capability. For more information, visit: www.afwerx.com .

Company Press Contact:

Jonathan Vaught, PhD

[email protected]

SOURCE QI Path, Inc