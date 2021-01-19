QIAGEN Adopts GNS Healthcare's Gemini - The in silico Patient™ Across Multiple Cancers

SOMERVILLE, Mass., Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GNS Healthcare, the leading AI-driven precision medicine company, today announced a partnership with QIAGEN, the leading global provider of Sample to Insight solutions for molecular testing. The parties will leverage Gemini – The in silico Patient™ across multiple cancers to combine the power of causal AI technology with biomedical knowledge powered by QIAGEN's Knowledge Base to drive next-generation biological discoveries.

The combined application of causal AI technology with Biomedical Knowledge will enable QIAGEN customers to discover new targets and identify prognostic markers at an accelerated rate. This approach provides biological interpretation of the machine-driven discoveries from Gemini using the knowledge base of QIAGEN's IPA and QCI. QIAGEN's adoption of GNS' Gemini simulation platform and resulting knowledge base will enable biopharma customers to advance the discovery of novel disease mechanisms and drug targets across multiple cancers in an unprecedented fashion.

"We are reaching a tipping point where biological knowledge underlying disease progression and drug response will be advancing faster from machines and data versus human-driven experimental methods," said GNS Co-Founder and CEO Colin Hill. "Combining insights from the most powerful AI technology with the world's most comprehensive database of biological pathways will reveal a deeper layer of disease biology from patient data than ever before and accelerate the discovery of new therapeutics for cancer patients."

Launched in 2020, GNS' Gemini – The in silico Patient™ was built using a breakthrough in artificial intelligence that discovers the underlying causal networks of disease from large-scale multi-modal clinico-genomic patient data. By incorporating GNS' technology, QIAGEN will augment its IPA Knowledge Base with causal machine learning, incorporating simulation data from Gemini models and furthering the bounds of science.

GNS Healthcare is an AI-driven precision medicine company developing Gemini – The in silico Patient™ models from clinico-genomic data across oncology, auto-immune diseases, and neurology. In silico patient allows for clinical trials across cohorts of diverse patients to be conducted computationally by simulating disease progression and drug response at the individual patient level. GNS REFS causal AI and simulation technology integrates and transforms a wide-variety of multi-omic and real-world data to reveal the complex system of interactions underlying disease progression – constructing in silico patients. GNS partners with the world's leading biopharmaceutical companies and health plans and has validated its science and technology in over 60 peer-reviewed papers and abstracts.

