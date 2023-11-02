QIAGEN and Element Biosciences partner to offer complete next-generation sequencing workflows for the AVITI System

Partnership combines QIAGEN's QIAseq panels, CLC LightSpeed, and QCI Interpret software to support Element's AVITI System users in genomic analysis

Element and QIAGEN are advancing genomic applications with innovative technology and complete next-generation sequencing (NGS) workflows for researchers

Partnership to accelerate discovery, enhance cost efficiencies, and improve turnaround times for genomic applications in the scientific community

VENLO, Netherlands, and SAN DIEGO, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- QIAGEN (NYSE: QGEN; Frankfurt Prime Standard: QIA) and Element Biosciences, Inc. today announced a strategic partnership to offer comprehensive next-generation sequencing (NGS) workflows for the AVITI™ System, an innovative sequencing platform based on Element's novel Avidity sequencing chemistry.

Element's AVITI System, a flexible benchtop sequencer with industry-leading performance and cost, delivers high quality, affordable data for any application, at a range of scale. For customers using the AVITI System, QIAGEN provides Sample to Insight NGS workflows with validated QIAseq panels and integrated bioinformatic solutions, including CLC LightSpeed and QCI Interpret software.

"The collaboration between QIAGEN and Element Biosciences delivers unprecedented insights across various genomic applications to our customers worldwide. Researchers are increasingly searching for complete solutions and workflows from sample to insight, and we are committed to advancing the field together by providing innovative technology and applications that help researchers accelerate discovery," said Nitin Sood, Senior Vice President, Head of Life Sciences Business Area at QIAGEN.

Yaron Hakak, PhD, Senior Vice President of Corporate and Business Development at Element Biosciences, added: "Element and QIAGEN share the goals of offering flexible, cost-effective, and high-performance solutions to our customers. Jointly promoting the combined workflow will help us serve an expanded customer base with the backing of a global genomic powerhouse like QIAGEN."

QIAGEN's QIAseq panels enable efficient and accurate NGS library preparation. The QIAseq miRNA Library Kit, the QIAseq xHYB Actionable Exome Panel, and the QIAseq Targeted DNA Pro Panel have been validated on the AVITI sequencer with robust performance, high specificity, and coverage uniformity, as well as consistent variant detection.

LightSpeed, a new module for QIAGEN CLC Genomics Workbench Premium, enables AVITI System users to perform cost-effective whole genome sequencing (WGS) secondary analysis with exceptional runtimes. QCI Interpret, a fully customizable software solution, facilitates NGS variant interpretation and reporting for oncology and hereditary applications, with over 3 million reports issued.

"There is a huge potential for NGS to deliver on the vision of precision medicine. One of the greatest barriers to ubiquitous adoption and use is the efficient downstream analysis and interpretation of processed samples," said Jonathan Sheldon, PhD, Senior Vice President of QIAGEN Digital Insights. "We are pleased to partner with Element Biosciences to deliver joint solutions that enable customers to rapidly adopt, automate, and scale their NGS needs with higher cost efficiencies and faster turnaround times."

More information on the NGS workflow for the AVITI system can be found here: https://www.elementbiosciences.com/products/aviti

Element will present new data from customers and highlight AVITI's higher accuracy sequencing for research applications at the American Society of Human Genetics (ASHG) 2023 annual meeting. More information: https://www.elementbiosciences.com/events/meet-element-at-ashg-2023

About Element Biosciences, Inc.

Element Biosciences is a multi-disciplinary life science company focused on developing disruptive DNA sequencing technology for research markets. Through innovating every fundamental element of a sequencing system, Element empowers customers with affordable, high-quality data and an improved user experience, which in turn will accelerate scientific discoveries and broaden the use of genomic research. To learn more about Element, please visit www.elementbiosciences.com or follow Element on LinkedIn and X .

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN N.V., a Netherlands-based holding company, is the leading global provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. Our sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA and proteins from blood, tissue and other materials. Assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis. Bioinformatics software and knowledge bases interpret data to report relevant, actionable insights. Automation solutions tie these together in seamless and cost-effective workflows. QIAGEN provides solutions to more than 500,000 customers around the world in Molecular Diagnostics (human healthcare) and Life Sciences (academia, pharma R&D and industrial applications, primarily forensics). As of June 30, 2023, QIAGEN employed more than 6,100 people in over 35 locations worldwide. Further information can be found at http://www.qiagen.com .

