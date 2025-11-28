Qian Fenglei, Chairman of Hang Feng International Group, Donates HKD 12 Million to Support Emergency Relief for the Tai Po Wang Fuk Court Fire

HONG KONG, Nov. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the recent severe fire at Wang Fuk Court in Tai Po, Hang Feng International Group and its Chairman, Mr. Qian Fenglei, express deep concern. Today, Mr. Qian announced a personal donation of HKD 12 million to support emergency relief, medical assistance, and the subsequent resettlement and reconstruction efforts for affected residents, fully committing to helping the community overcome this difficult time.

Hang Feng International Group extends its profound condolences for the tragic loss of life caused by the fire and offers heartfelt sympathies to the families of the victims and the injured. Chairman Qian noted that since the incident, all sectors of society have shown great concern. The professional and efficient response by the HKSAR Government, together with the heartfelt support from civil organizations, has been deeply moving and reflects the strong solidarity and mutual support within Hong Kong society. As a company rooted in Hong Kong, Hang Feng International feels a strong sense of responsibility and is committed to contributing wherever possible.

Notably, Mr. Qian Fenglei not only leads Hang Feng International Group but also serves as Chairman of the Board of the Hong Kong-listed company WellCell Holdings Co. Ltd. (02477.HK) and the U.S.-listed company Hang Feng Technology Innovation (FOFO.US). Over the years, he has remained steadfastly dedicated to philanthropy and corporate social responsibility. In numerous major public emergencies across Hong Kong and Mainland China, he has taken the lead in donating funds and essential supplies, consistently giving back to society through concrete action.

Hang Feng International Group emphasized that corporate growth is inseparable from societal support. Looking ahead, the Group will continue working alongside its listed subsidiaries and partners across various sectors to help build a warmer, more resilient Hong Kong.

The donation will primarily be allocated to livelihood assistance for affected residents, medical support, and post-disaster reconstruction. Hang Feng International Group will continue mobilizing its subsidiaries and business units to closely monitor developments, coordinate resources, and ensure that all funds are effectively delivered to those in need.

