Qiandao Lake Scenic Tourism Committee provided two KOL a Spring they will not forget

On the three-day trip, they learned Chinese calligraphy and met an unexpectedly beautiful lavender flower field by the lake. They also tasted local specialty 'Qiandao Yu Ye' tea and enjoyed a meal of fish head soup cooked in the traditional earthenware pot. Sara and Hui Lin were also excited after enjoying kayaking around Qiandao Lake. Later on their journey in a local B&B, the wife of the B&B owner taught them to make local snacks: Mi Guo.

