Qianhai Becomes a New Epitome of China's Green Development

News provided by

Authority of Qianhai Shenzhen-Hong Kong Modern Service Industry Cooperation Zone

07 Dec, 2023, 04:17 ET

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Green development is a crucial lens for the world to observe China's high-quality development. At the recent Qianhai Global Investment Promotion and Talent Conference, Qianhai introduced the new Six Agglomerations. It is believed that environmentally-friendly enterprises and investments in green industries will see more development opportunities in Qianhai.

Green development is accelerating in Qianhai, making the area a new epitome of China's low-carbon development. The Qianhai Cooperation Zone has thoroughly promoted green buildings in regional construction and development, focusing on the intensive and extensive development of green buildings, according to Authority of Qianhai Shenzhen-Hong Kong Modern Service Industry Cooperation Zone. In that way, it has been seeking a sustainable urban development model under high-intensity development.

Qianhai has established a cross-industry and cross-sectoral management and control mechanism across the chain in the field of green buildings, which has presented remarkable results. According to the latest data, a total of 48 projects in Qianhai have been awarded the Green Building Design Label, with a cumulative increase of 6.907 million square meters of green building area. Compared to cities such as Beijing and Shanghai, Qianhai has set itself as a frontrunner in terms of the new area density and growth rate of green buildings.

At the beginning of the year, the Ministry of Ecology and Environment of China released the latest typical cases of comprehensive planning and policies on its official website, which included the Construction of a Large-scale Demonstration Area for High-Star Green Buildings launched by the China (Guangdong) Pilot Free Trade Zone Shenzhen Qianhai Shekou Area.

Promoting green building development is just one way for Qianhai to accelerate regional low-carbon construction. The construction of a regional centralized cooling system is another key approach to building Qianhai into an energy-efficient and environmentally-friendly urban area with low energy consumption, low pollution, and low emissions.

Shenzhen Qianhai Energy Technology Development Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Shenzhen Qianhai Development Investment Holding Co., Ltd., undertakes the investment, construction, and operation of the regional centralized cooling system. The representative of the company stated in an interview, "The construction of Qianhai's centralized cooling system has offered a very meaningful 'Qianhai model' that is worth learning from and promoting for the development of green buildings."

The Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA) serves as a pivotal gateway connecting domestic and international markets. In the GBA, ports constitute a key component for Qianhai to connect with the world and a focal point of Qianhai's low-carbon development. Mawan Smart Port in Qianhai has incorporated green, low-carbon, and smart elements, utilizing green and low-carbon systems to achieve green development and comprehensive environmental protection. It is estimated that the port can reduce carbon emissions by 90% per year compared to traditional ports, including a reduction of approximately 1350 tons of nitrogen dioxide, 450 tons of carbon monoxide, and 15 tons of sulfur dioxide emissions.

Industry insiders predict that Qianhai's green development practices will set an impactful model for the GBA and even other parts of China. It is believed that in the low-carbon transition, Qianhai will lead the way and catalyze the GBA to enhance the overall quality of its green development.

SOURCE Authority of Qianhai Shenzhen-Hong Kong Modern Service Industry Cooperation Zone

Also from this source

Layout industrial digital intensivo de Qianhai para facilitar o desenvolvimento do GBA

O comércio digital é uma das tendências significativas no desenvolvimento econômico global e um novo foco para o desenvolvimento econômico da China....

Qianhai's Intensive Digital Industrial Layout to Facilitate the Development of the GBA

Digital trade is one of the significant trends in global economic development and a new focus for the economic development of China.The General...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Construction & Building

Image1

Green Technology

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.