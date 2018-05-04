QIC Expands Senior Leadership Team in U.S. and Australia

Brian Delaney, who has been Executive Director, Strategy, Clients & Global Markets, since 2012, has been appointed to the newly created position of Senior Managing Director – U.S. In this role, he will lead QIC's efforts to foster client relationships and business development opportunities in the U.S., provide insights on investment trends to inform corporate strategy, and share market intelligence with the firm's investment teams. He will also chair a new QIC U.S. Leadership Forum comprising representatives from QIC Global Real Estate, Global Infrastructure and Global Private Capital, responsible for implementing QIC's U.S. strategy.

Mr. Delaney will continue to serve on QIC's Executive Committee and report to QIC CEO Damien Frawley. He will relocate to the U.S. to assume this position and be based in QIC's Los Angeles office.

David Asplin, currently Managing Director – Global Business Development, has been named Chief Operating Officer – Global Real Estate. In this newly created position, Mr. Asplin will manage the performance of QIC's Global Real Estate business as it enters its next phase of growth, reporting directly to and working closely with Steve Leigh, Managing Director – Global Real Estate. He will continue to serve on QIC's Executive Committee and be based in QIC's Brisbane office.

Both appointments are effective July 1, 2018.

QIC recently reached an important milestone in its U.S. expansion, completing its acquisition of Forest City Enterprises' interest in six U.S. shopping centers and assuming operational control of all 12 shopping centers in QIC's U.S. portfolio. Today QIC has more than 200 employees based in the U.S., and, in addition to the 12 shopping centers, its U.S. investment portfolio includes three infrastructure investments.

Mr. Frawley said, "Brian's appointment reflects the value that QIC places on further developing client relationships and business opportunities in the U.S. With the U.S. having become our second largest market in terms of both employees and assets, Brian's role will be crucial in growing our networks, particularly as we build QIC's brand and reputation in the U.S. and raise capital for the QIC U.S. Shopping Center Fund."

Mr. Delaney commented, "I'm excited to assume this role at an important time in QIC's growth in the U.S. I look forward to working with my colleagues across our U.S. offices to further embed QIC's culture of high performance and inclusion, which has underpinned our achievements in recent years."

Commenting on Mr. Asplin's appointment, Mr. Frawley said, "David is a proven leader and experienced funds management executive who has been successful in guiding our global business development efforts. His leadership, skills and discipline will be important assets in managing the business performance of QIC Global Real Estate, the largest of our business units, and working to achieve the financial targets we have set for that business, especially now that we have assumed ownership and full operational control of our U.S. mall portfolio."

In conjunction with Mr. Asplin's appointment, QIC is putting in place an enhanced management structure for its Global Real Estate business to accommodate its greater size and complexity. The expanded team includes the appointments of Stuart Miller as Global Director – Asset Strategy, to lead strategic planning across U.S. assets; Brenton Watson as Executive Vice President – Asset Management U.S., focusing on performance of U.S. assets; and Joe Boehm, Executive Vice President – Retail, with responsibility for U.S. retail partnerships and leasing.

Before joining QIC, Mr. Delaney was with AMP Capital Investors for 14 years as Director of the Client, Product & Marketing division. In that position, he was responsible for all institutional, retail and self-managed super fund (SMSF) strategy and served as Chair of the AMP Capital-Brookfield Joint Venture covering global asset classes. He serves on the Boards of Directors of Lonsec Fiscal Holdings and Basketball Australia and is a former director of the Investment Management & Consultant Association (IMCA) and CCube Financial Software.

Mr. Asplin joined QIC in 2012 as Director of Investor Services for QIC Global Real Estate, with responsibility for client services, sales, marketing and product development, and later became Director of Investment Specialists for QIC. He was appointed Managing Director – Global Business Development in 2014. Prior to joining QIC, Mr. Asplin held senior positions at LaSalle Investment Management, Challenger Financial Services and Colonial First State.

