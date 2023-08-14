QIC Group six-month net profit jumps 181% to QAR 325M

News provided by

Qatar Insurance Company

14 Aug, 2023, 15:12 ET

Highlights in H1 2023

  • QIC Group consolidated net profits surge by 181% of QAR 325M.
  • Gross written premiums of QAR 5.5Bn.
  • QIC's domestic and MENA operations gross written premiums grew by 14% in H1 2023.
  • Insurance service results of QAR 552M in H1 2023, compared to QAR 32M in H1 2022.
  • Net investment results of QAR 460M during H1 2023, compared to QAR 475M in H1 2022.

DOHA, Qatar, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Qatar Insurance Company ("QIC Group", "QIC"), the leading insurer in Qatar and the Middle East North Africa (MENA) region, has reported Net Profits of QAR 325M for the first half of 2023, rising 181% from the same period in 2022.

The company's strong profitability was underpinned by domestic and MENA operations Gross Written Premiums of QAR1.9Bn, which increased 14% year on year. The effectiveness of QIC's ongoing tactical shift to discontinue its business of international operations also contributed to its robust performance.

"QIC's bottom-line results demonstrate the success with which the company has navigated a challenging macroeconomic environment in the first half of 2023", said Sheikh Hamad bin Faisal Al Thani, Chairman of QIC Group. "As well as broad increases in net profitability, we've seen double digit growth in our core MENA business activities. Though market challenges persist due to inflation and geopolitical unrest, the company has taken decisive steps to minimise its exposure to high severity and volatile international risks."

"Our focus on digital acceleration brought success, with the recent roll out of the fastest online solution for mandatory visitors' insurance in Qatar, as well as new features on QIC's award-winning car insurance website", said Mr. Salem Khalaf Al Mannai, Group Chief Executive Officer. "QIC's commitment to sustainability along with its award-winning status has established our position as a leader in the region's burgeoning insurtech industry."

About Qatar Insurance Company

Qatar Insurance Company is a publicly listed insurer with a consistent performance history over 58 years and a global underwriting footprint. Founded in 1964, QIC was the first domestic insurance company in the State of Qatar. Today, QIC is the market leader in Qatar and a dominant insurer in the GCC and MENA regions. QIC is the largest insurance company in the MENA region by total assets and is listed on the Qatar Stock Exchange.

For the complete release and further information, please visit www.qic-group.com

SOURCE Qatar Insurance Company

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.