Qii.AI Announces Release of Augmented Reality Module for Remote Digital Inspections

TORONTO, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Qii.AI, a global leader in providing an AI-enabled, computer vision and data analytics platform for remote digital inspections, has today announced the release of its first Augmented Reality (AR) module, for use with the Microsoft Hololens 2, and is now available to existing users of Qii.AI.

Qii.AI in AR environment

Since its launch in 2020, the Qii.AI platform has distinguished itself as the most advanced suite of visual data management and analysis applications available, for producers and consumers of visual inspection data from drones. The Qii.AI platform uniquely enables users to rapidly label, train, and manage sparse data to achieve AI functionality at scale.

According to Qii.AI CEO Michael Cohen, the company sees growing demand for delivery of its tech in conjunction with augmented reality and similar technologies. "Delivering Qii.AI inspection data via the Microsoft Hololens 2 allows us to provide inspectors with an even more immersive experience and the highest possible degree of situational awareness. One can even imagine asset managers, inspectors, and other stakeholders meeting within the virtual reality of their asset imagery to collaboratively review inspection data, together. This is the latest example of the kind of deep tech innovation you can expect to keep seeing from our team," he said.

To sign up for a demo of Qii.AI, please visit the company's website at www.qii.ai.

About Qii.AI: Qii.AI is an artificial intelligence development company, committed to developing deep technology and pushing the limits of computer vision and machine learning. The Qii.AI platform is a visual analytics platform for the drone inspection market. Qii.AI allows users to securely analyze, optimize, and share visual asset data, and allows organizations to implement customized Artificial Intelligence learning, so as to leverage visual data for more proactive remote digital inspections.

