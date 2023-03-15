Qii.AI Wins Software Contract to Provide AI Corrosion Detection for Inspection of Royal Canadian Navy Vessels

TORONTO, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Qii.AI, the provider of AI-assisted digital inspection software, announced today that it has entered into a license and AI customization agreement with Canada's Naval Engineering Test Establishment ("NETE") to provide the Qii platform for use in the Royal Canadian Navy's ship inspection program.

Using the Qii.AI system, ship inspections from drone imagery can be completed in a fraction of the time taken for traditional methods. Artificial Intelligence then accelerates the process even more by automating the detection and measurement of issues in need of remediation, like corrosion or other problems.

According to Qii.AI CEO, Michael H. Cohen, there is potential for the technology that Qii.AI is providing to the Canadian Navy to be applied broadly across military and non-military shipping assets, and that he hopes this is the first of many such engagements with the Canadian Armed Forces as well as NATO partner forces, saying:

"We are extremely proud of the success we have had so far in working with the Canadian Navy through its Sandbox program, to bring this project to this point, and we are extremely excited to commence work customizing the full spectrum of our technological capabilities, from thermal, to visual, to sonar, to fit the Navy's unique needs. We're very confident that once we have shown the efficiency and accuracy that we can add for Canada's naval inspection program, other branches of the military and partner militaries will take notice."

While the Qii.AI platform provides the data analytics, the visual data gathering part of the Navy's new ship-inspection program will be carried out using small inspection drones from Skydio.

Skydio cofounder and CEO Adam Bry said, "autonomous drones will revolutionize naval inspections by creating comprehensive digital copies of vessels. Skydio 3D Scan automates the capture process, and partnering with Qii.AI enables an end-to-end AI-driven workflow to help operators make better decisions faster. We are excited to help build this program for the Royal Canadian Navy, and are looking forward to more success in this sector."

About NETE - The Naval Engineering Test Establishment (NETE) is the Department of National Defence's principal naval test and evaluation centre. NETE provides independent verification and validation, as well as expert test and evaluation services to the Royal Canadian Navy and other National Defence organizations from coast to coast. This ensures the engineering safety and effectiveness of naval equipment.

About Qii.AI – Qii.AI is a web-based platform that empowers remote, collaborative inspections of critical infrastructure and other assets such as bridges, dams, and ships. Qii.AI uses computer vision and machine learning to improve the inspection process with computer-assisted detection and quantification of corrosion, cracking, delamination, and other problems in steel and concrete structures. Qii.AI is the world's first visualization software for infrastructure inspection data that merges below the waterline (sonar) data with above-the-waterline (visual, thermal) data, to provide a single, wholistic view of your asset.

About Skydio - Skydio is the leading U.S. drone manufacturer and world leader in autonomous flight. Skydio leverages breakthrough AI to create the world's most intelligent flying machines for use by consumers, enterprises, and government customers. Founded in 2014, Skydio is made up of leading experts in AI, robotics, cameras, and electric vehicles from top companies, research labs, and universities from around the world. Skydio designs, assembles, and supports its products in the U.S. from its headquarters in San Mateo, CA, and manufacturing facilities in Hayward, CA, to offer the highest standards of supply chain, manufacturing and data security. Skydio is trusted by leading enterprises across a wide range of industry sectors and is backed by top investors and strategic partners including Andreessen Horowitz, Linse Capital, Next47, IVP, Playground, and NVIDIA.

For further information, please contact:

Michael Cohen, CEO

Qii.AI

Tel: +1 416 818 2530

[email protected]

SOURCE Qii.AI