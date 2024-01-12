Qilian International Holding Group Receives 180-day Extension from Nasdaq to Meet Minimum Bid Price Rule

News provided by

Qilian International Holding Group Limited

12 Jan, 2024, 07:30 ET

JIUQUAN, China, Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Qilian International Holding Group Limited (NASDAQ: QLI) ("Qilian" or the "Company"), a China-based pharmaceutical and chemical products manufacturer, today announced that on January 10, 2024, the Company received a written notification from the Nasdaq's Listing Qualifications Department, granting the Company another 180 calendar days extension, or until July 8, 2024, to regain compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement.

The Company can cure this deficiency if the closing bid price of its ordinary shares is $1.00 per share or higher for at least 10 consecutive business days during this second compliance period. The Company intends to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement on or before July 8, 2024 and is considering all available options, including a reverse stock split if necessary. During this time, the Company's ordinary shares will continue to be listed and traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market, and this notice will have no effect on the operations of the Company's business.

About Qilian International Holding Group Ltd

Qilian International Holding Group Ltd, headquartered in Gansu, China, is a pharmaceutical and chemical products manufacturer in China. It focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing and sale of licorice products, oxytetracycline products, traditional Chinese medicine derivatives product, heparin product, sausage casings, and fertilizers. The Company's products are sold in more than 20 provinces in China. For more information, visit the Company's website at http://ir.qlsyy.net

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements made in this release are "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words "estimates," "projected," "expects," "anticipates," "forecasts," "plans," "intends," "believes," "seeks," "may," "will," "should," "future," "propose" and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside the Company's control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Important factors, among others, are: the ability to manage growth; ability to identify and integrate other future acquisitions; ability to obtain additional financing in the future to fund capital expenditures; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions; costs or other factors adversely affecting our profitability; litigation involving patents, intellectual property, and other matters; potential changes in the legislative and regulatory environment; a pandemic or epidemic. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Such information speaks only as of the date of this release.

For more information, please contact:

Name: Yubin Jiang

Email: [email protected] 

SOURCE Qilian International Holding Group Limited

