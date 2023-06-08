Qilu Pharmaceutical Announces Trials in Progress Posters on QL1706 in Phase III NSCLC Clinical Research at ASCO 2023

News provided by

Qilu Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

08 Jun, 2023, 03:18 ET

JINAN, China, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Qilu Pharmaceutical presented a Trials in Progress poster presentation on QL1706 (iparomlimab/tuvonralimab), an innovative bifunctional antibody for immunotherapy, in two Phase III non-small cell lung carcinoma (NSCLC) clinical studies at the 2023 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting (ASCO 2023).

Study One:
Title: DUBHE-L-304: A randomized, double-blind, multicenter Phase III study of platinum-based chemotherapy with or without QL1706 as adjuvant therapy in completely resected stage II-IIIB NSCLC
Abstract Number: TPS8606
Date of Display: June 4, 2023

Nearly 30% of patients with NSCLC are diagnosed with resectable early-stage NSCLC at initial diagnosis. Surgery is the standard treatment for those with early-stage NSCLC, and adjuvant chemotherapy (CT) is commonly used in patients with resectable locally advanced NSCLC. Previous Phase III clinical studies have shown that PD-1/PD-L1 blockers have good efficacy in the adjuvant therapy with NSCLC. However, the use of PD-1/PD-L1 blockers as adjuvant therapy remains ineffective in patients with PD-L1-negative NSCLC.

The DUBHE-L-304 study (NCT05487391) is a double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled Phase III clinical study. The study plans to enroll 632 patients with completely resected stage II-IIIB NSCLC, without EGFR-sensitive mutations and ALK fusion genes. Patients will receive 16 cycles of either QL1706 or a placebo in combination with 2-4 cycles of adjuvant chemotherapy. The primary endpoints are investigator-assessed disease-free survival (DFS) in the group (PD-L1≥1%) and investigator-assessed DFS in all patients. The study is being conducted in 61 research centers across China. The first patient was enrolled on December 8, 2022.

Study Two:
Title: DUBHE-L-303: A phase III, multicenter, double-blind, randomized, active-controlled study on the efficacy and safety of QL1706 with chemotherapy (CT) as First-line (1L) therapy for PD-L1 negative advanced or metastatic non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC)
Abstract Number: TPS9139
Date of Display: June 4, 2023

For patients with locally advanced or metastatic NSCLC with negative driver genes, immune checkpoint inhibitors plus platinum-based chemotherapy have become the standard first-line therapy. Among patients with NSCLC in China, those with PD-L1-negative NSCLC (TPS<1%) account for around 40%-50%. Existing standard treatments are less effective in this group, and there is an unmet need for treatment.

The DUBHE-L-303 study (NCT05690945) is a double-blind, randomized, active-controlled phase III study. The study plans to enroll 650 patients with PD-L1-negative, stage IIIB-IV NSCLC without EGFR/ALK mutations. Patients will receive four cycles of either QL1706 or tislelizumab plus chemotherapy, followed by maintenance treatment with QL1706 or tislelizumab (QL1706 or tislelizumab plus pemetrexed for non-squamous NSCLC). The primary endpoints include investigator-assessed progression-free survival (PFS) (RECIST 1.1) and overall survival (OS). The study is being conducted at 68 research centers across China. The first patient was treated on February 16, 2023.

SOURCE Qilu Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Also from this source

Advances of Qilu Pharmaceutical's QL1706 in Clinical Research Presented at ASCO Annual Meeting

Ergebnisse der klinischen Phase-I-Studie mit dem bifunktionalen PD-1/CTLA-4-Antikörper Iparomlimab/Tuvonralimab von Qilu Pharma wurden online im Journal of Hematology & Oncology veröffentlicht

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.