QIMA Has Acquired NYCE, Mexico's Leading Standardization, Certification and Conformity Assessment Body

HONG KONG, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- QIMA, a leading provider of quality control and supply chain compliance solutions, announces it has completed the acquisition of NYCE (Normalización y Certificación), the leading standardization, certification and conformity assessment body in Mexico.

Founded in 1994, NYCE started as a non-profit organization founded by a group of Electrical & Electronics, Telecommunication and IT companies including the likes of HP, IBM, Motorola, Telmex, Panasonic and Sony. It now employs 400 staff and offers services ranging from product certification against Mexican official standards NOM and NMX, to laboratory testing, IT certification, training, and management systems certification.

"We are very happy to welcome the NYCE team to the QIMA family and look forward to growing together, leveraging their expertise to expand our footprint in Latin America and broaden our certification offering while providing NYCE customers access to QIMA global services in testing, inspections and audits", said Sebastien Breteau, QIMA Founder and CEO. "We found in NYCE a partner that is very much aligned to QIMA's values of client passion, sense of innovation and agility."

"For some time NYCE has been looking for the right opportunity to join a global platform that can strengthen our leadership position in Mexico and continue our growth both locally and internationally", said Carlos Perez, NYCE CEO. "We have great confidence in Mexico's future and believe that NYCE, with QIMA's support, will be able to increase our investments to expand our range of services, further improve our clients' online experience and grow internationally."

This acquisition completes QIMA presence in Mexico where the company already operates Previo en Origen Services for importers to help eliminate costs and expedite customs clearance at Mexican ports.

About QIMA

QIMA (www.QIMA.com) is a leading provider of supply chain compliance solutions, that partners with 14,000 brands, retailers and importers to secure and improve the quality of their global supply network.



QIMA combines on-the-ground experts in 85 countries for quality inspections, supplier audits, certification and lab testing, with a digital platform that brings accuracy, visibility and intelligence for quality and compliance data.



For all our clients in 120 countries who use the QIMA platform and benefit from 24/7 support in over 20 languages, QIMA is Your Eyes in the Supply Chain™.

