QIMA Launches QIMAone, a Digital Quality Management Platform for Better Supply Chain Collaboration and Enhanced Visibility

HONG KONG, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- QIMA, a leading provider of quality control and supplier compliance solutions, announced today the launch of QIMAone, a smart platform that brings transparency and collaboration to the supply chain by connecting brands with their entire supply network, enabling real-time visibility of their full supply ecosystem and a shared view of quality performance in a single platform. The digital solution will help brands minimize disruptions when outside events have compromised visibility, resilience, and flexibility, leaving supply chains vulnerable to risk.

In a July 2020 survey of over 200 businesses conducted by QIMA, 87 percent of respondents said the COVID-19 pandemic will trigger significant changes in how they manage their supply chains going forward, and two-thirds of respondents reported that the pandemic has accelerated their company's resolve to digitize their supply chain.

QIMAone brings all players in the supply chain together, giving brands a full view of quality operations from factories to stores. Inspectors from factories, third-party agencies, and brands can use the QIMAone mobile app to collect data on site more efficiently, submit real-time interactive reports, and chat about corrective actions. This provides meaningful analytics and insights to help organizations better track and predict potential issues before they become critical challenges.

Brands can manage everything from onboarding and training their supply network to customizing workflows for inspections and audits using QIMA's library of checklists – increasing collaboration and ensuring standards are followed across their entire footprint.

In a time of increased instability and travel restrictions limiting in-person inspections, through QIMAone, brands can schedule local inspectors with just one click or have factories conduct self-inspections, leveraging QIMA's industry-leading best practices to align all stakeholders on a common quality framework.

"Built on more than 15 years of QIMA's quality and compliance expertise, serving brands, retailers and importers globally, QIMAone was developed in response to client requests to open our tried and true technology,' said QIMA founder and CEO Sebastien Breteau. "As such, QIMAone brings the whole supply network together to collaborate on a shared goal of improving quality and compliance. It gives brands and retailers more visibility, more control of their supply chains, and empowers their whole ecosystem to stop reacting and start proactively mitigating risks – enabling business as usual when it is far from usual."

Built by a team of engineers, data scientists, UX designers, TechOps, and product managers in France and Asia, QIMAone is the only collaborative quality and compliance platform built off a quality control industry leader's expertise embedding the best practices learned from millions of inspections.

The solution's capabilities include:

Actionable Analytics: Built with data from over millions of QIMA inspections and audits performed worldwide, brands can monitor product quality data, track individual supplier and inspector metrics in real-time, and get risk scoring analysis to quickly identify potential failures and mitigate them proactively.



Built with data from over millions of QIMA inspections and audits performed worldwide, brands can monitor product quality data, track individual supplier and inspector metrics in real-time, and get risk scoring analysis to quickly identify potential failures and mitigate them proactively. Supply Network Mapping : Visualize the entire supply chain from store through raw material factories, tracking dependency links between all stakeholders to instantly identify where products are manufactured and minimize ethical compliance and quality issues due to unauthorized subcontracting.



: Visualize the entire supply chain from store through raw material factories, tracking dependency links between all stakeholders to instantly identify where products are manufactured and minimize ethical compliance and quality issues due to unauthorized subcontracting. Intuitive Mobile-First Inspection App: Empowers inspectors from the brands, factories, or third-party agencies to efficiently conduct onsite inspections, following standardized checklists to collect consistent data and minimize errors.



Empowers inspectors from the brands, factories, or third-party agencies to efficiently conduct onsite inspections, following standardized checklists to collect consistent data and minimize errors. Powerful Automation: Automated inspection booking (QIMA inspectors one click away), workflow assignment, and reporting based on set criteria – saving time and avoiding errors prone in manual entry.



Automated inspection booking (QIMA inspectors one click away), workflow assignment, and reporting based on set criteria – saving time and avoiding errors prone in manual entry. Configurable Workflows: Access to hundreds of QIMA inspection checklists for all consumer product lines, allowing brands to customize instructions based on best practices honed over millions of inspections.

About QIMAone

QIMAone is a collaborative platform that digitizes quality and compliance management for global brands, retailers, and manufacturers. QIMAone connects buyers to their supply network to monitor and improve product quality, increase supply chain visibility, and reduce operational inefficiencies.

QIMAone is built by QIMA, the leading quality and compliance service provider helping more than 12,000 consumer goods brands, retailers and importers globally manage and secure their supply chain.

To learn more about our technology and how QIMAone helps supply chain leaders save time and optimize costs, visit QIMAone.com.

