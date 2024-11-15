QIMA Secures Position as a Leader in Supply Chain Sustainability Software in Verdantix Green Quadrant Report, Excelling in Supplier Transparency and Risk Management

LONDON, Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- QIMA , a global leader in ESG compliance and quality control management solutions, has been named a market leader in the latest Verdantix Green Quadrant: Supply Chain Sustainability Software 2024 report . QIMA's recognition highlights its innovative approach to supply chain transparency and risk management, which supports companies in achieving their ESG goals while navigating regulatory complexities and evolving market demands.

The Verdantix Green Quadrant report, a comprehensive benchmark of leading supply chain market vendors, underscores the critical role of supply chain sustainability software in helping corporations manage environmental, social, and governance (ESG) risks. QIMA's platform stood out for its sophisticated supply chain risk assessment, supplier network analysis, and robust on-site assessment capabilities, allowing companies to understand their supply chain landscape better and engage with suppliers on critical sustainability practices.

Sébastien Breteau, CEO of QIMA, commented on the recognition, saying, "We are humbled and delighted to receive this recognition from Verdantix; it reinforces our commitment to developing practical and effective tools that empower our clients to achieve their ESG objectives. As an agent of change at the core of global supply chains, QIMA believes in the combination of technology and on-the-ground expertise to drive true progress toward a sustainable future."

Verdantix stated, "Corporations cannot meet their ESG and sustainability goals without untangling the intricacies of their supply chains. Ongoing scrutiny from regulators, investors, and customers, along with higher exposure to environmental and geopolitical risks, has highlighted the need for sustainability, procurement, risk, and operations teams to improve transparency and embed ESG considerations into supply chain decision-making."

QIMA's advanced solutions combine powerful software with on-the-ground expertise to provide companies with accurate, verified data across their supply chain. Rather than relying on declarative surveys alone, QIMA's approach blends data from on-site visits with third-party and questionnaire data, to ensure reliable, actionable insights that help businesses map risk in their supply chain and improve sustainability compliance.

As companies increasingly prioritize ESG performance, QIMA continues to lead with solutions that help clients align their supply chain practices with global sustainability standards, driving compliance and impact.

About QIMA

QIMA is more than a testing, inspection, certification, and compliance company: We are on a mission to offer clients smart solutions to make products consumers can trust.

With a global reach spanning 100+ countries, QIMA serves the consumer products, food and life sciences industries, supporting more than 30,000 brands, retailers, manufacturers and food growers.

The company combines on-the-ground expertise with digital solutions to bring accuracy and visibility for quality, safety and compliance data.

What sets QIMA apart is its unique culture: 5,000 employees live and make decisions every day by the QIMA Values. With client passion, integrity, and a commitment to making things simple, QIMA continues to disrupt the Testing, Inspection and Certification industry.

About Verdantix

Verdantix is an independent research and advisory firm providing data-driven insights to advance sustainability, operational excellence, and innovation across industries. The Verdantix Green Quadrant analysis is a comprehensive benchmark for understanding the supply chain sustainability software market landscape. For more on Verdantix and the Green Quadrant report, visit www.verdantix.com.

