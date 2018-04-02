Qiming Venture Partners Welcomes Steven Hu as a Partner

Steven was a pioneer in the Internet industry in China and has over 15 years of working experience. He joined Ourpalm Ltd as the CEO, in charge of operation and investment. Ourpalm is leading mobile game developer and publisher listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange. He spent 4 years at Qiming from 2009 to 2013. Prior to Qiming, he worked at several public listed internet companies including including Kongzhong, Sohu and Sina. Steven holds a BS degree of Information Science from Peking University.

During Steven's career in venture capital and corporate strategic investment, he has been involved with investment in several leading internet and consumer companies such as Xiaomi, Zhihu, Bilibili, Unity Technology, Domob, Beva, Crazy Games, Jiayuan.com, Kaixin001.com, d.cn, H&R Century Pictures, Dashenquan, iRena Sports etc. His combination of experience in both investment and business operation offers a unique advantage as a venture capitalist. His in-depth understanding of the industry and management can help him to add value and guide portfolio companies to grow rapidly and generate returns for investors.

In addition to the professional career, Steven's personal hobby also makes him unique in the circle. He is well-known as a lead vocal of his rock & roll band Big Foo, established with his friend Wayne Shiong- also a VC investor. His band is unique in both the rock music world and in the VC world.

"I have known and worked with Steven for quite a few years. I recognize and highly respect his professionalism, competence, and track record. We are very happy to welcome Steven to return to Qiming. We believe Steven's combined experience of investment and operations can help to expand our capabilities in the rapid changing internet-consumer sector. We, at Qiming, are committed to build the best venture capital firm to serve our entrepreneurs and generate superior returns for our investors," said JP Gan, a managing partner of Qiming Ventures.

Steven said, "Over the past four years, I felt that I had never left Qiming. It was a simple and fantastic decision to come back to Qiming. Some say the major VC is doing a 'classical investment' job, then I'd say let's do the classical investment in a classical fund!"

About Qiming Venture Partners

Founded in 2006, Qiming is a leading China venture capital firm with offices in Shanghai, Beijing, Suzhou, Shenzhen and Hong Kong. In 2016, Qiming raised its first US fund, and set up Qiming's US office in Seattle. Currently Qiming manages six US Dollar funds and five RMB funds in China with US$4 billion assets under management.

Qiming strives to be the investor of choice for top entrepreneurs in China. Since our debut, we have backed over 240 young, fast-growing and innovative companies across China in the internet and consumer ("Intersumer"), healthcare, information technology and clean technology sectors. Over 40 of them are already listed on NYSE, NASDAQ, HKEx, Gretai Securities Market, Shanghai Stock Exchange, and Shenzhen Stock Exchange or achieved exit through M&A. There are also more than 20 portfolio companies that have been recognized as unicorns in the industry. And many of our portfolio companies are today's most influential brands in their respective sectors, including Xiaomi, Dianping, iTutorGroup, Mogujie, Meitu, Bilibili, Tigermed, Gan & Lee, Zai Lab, Hexing, CSD, Tellgen, AmoyDx, Berry Genomics, HyperStrong, We Doctor Group, Face++, UBTech, Mobike and JingChi. Qiming consistently ranks among the top venture firms in terms of returns to its investors.

Qiming drives innovation and growth of business enterprises and promotes overall industry advancement and social development. With access to our partners' experience and global network as well as our excellent industry background, we spare no efforts in helping our entrepreneurs and their companies succeed.

For any media inquiry, please contact Gloria Yang, Marketing Manager of Qiming, through gloria.yang@qimingvc.com

Or call the phone: +86 21 6101 6522.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/qiming-venture-partners-welcomes-steven-hu-as-a-partner-300622525.html

SOURCE Qiming Venture Partners