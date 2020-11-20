Qiming's Portfolio Company Antengene Lists on Main Board of HKEX

SHANGHAI, Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Qiming's portfolio company Antengene (SEHK: 6996) officially listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited today. The issue price is HK$18.08 per share; the stock opens at HK$ 19.6 per share, up 8.41%, with a market cap of HK$ 13.097 billion.

Antengene public offering shares are oversubscribed for 264 times.

The listing of Antengene is the 11th successful public listing in our portfolio this year. Qiming started to invest in Antengene in August 2017 as the A round lead investor and followed on in its subsequent financing rounds.

Antengene is a leading clinical-stage Asia-Pacific biopharmaceutical company focused on innovative oncology medicines. Antengenwe has industry-leading R&D capabilities and differentiated strategic approach to developing novel oncology therapies. The company's vision is to treat patients beyond borders and transform their lives by discovering, developing and commercializing global first-in-class, only-in-class and/or best-in-class therapies.

Antengene has built a highly selective pipeline of 12 drug assets focused on oncology, including two late-stage clinical assets, four early-stage clinical assets and six pre-clinical stage assets. The company also has nine ongoing clinical trials and five clinical trials planned for initiation, and received nine IND approvals in multiple jurisdictions across the APAC regions.

Antengene's management team has extensive experience in the commercialization of oncology drugs in the APAC region. The experienced commercial team to ensure the successful commercialization of the drug candidates upon approval.

"As the first institutional investor in Antengene, we have accompanied the company along with its growth. Dr. Jay Mei has a profound understanding of the research and clinical development of new drugs. The company achieved many milestones in the past three years and has established a distinguished pipeline. IPO might be a small milestone for an ambitious company. We wish the company greater achievement in the future," said William Hu, Managing Partner at Qiming Venture Partners.

