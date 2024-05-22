Qinecsa Host Industry Discussion on Navigating Post-Marketing Safety Surveillance of Medical Devices and Drug-Device Combination Products, EU and USA

LONDON, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Qinecsa Solutions (Qinecsa), specialists in technology-led end-to-end pharmacovigilance solutions, will host an expert discussion on post-marketing safety surveillance, diving deeply into the intricate world of medical devices and drug-device combination products. This expert-led online webinar will take place Wednesday, May 29, 2024, with a choice of three sessions.

In this second part online seminar, industry expert Veronika Valdova will explore the reporting essentials and obligations associated with the post-marketing safety surveillance of medical devices and drug-device combination products in both the EU and USA markets. This will build upon the foundation set in an earlier online seminar, exploring key EU regulatory requirements, integration challenges, and actionable steps for building resilient processes to support combined drug and device portfolios within primarily pharma-focused organizations.

This online seminar will guide participants through current trends and challenges in the industry, offering valuable insights into best practices and regulatory expectations to navigate the complexities of safety surveillance and ensure compliance with international standards.

Participants will come away with a greater understanding of:

Drug-Device and Combination Products – both in Europe and the U.S.

and the U.S. Reporting Essentials and Obligations

Essential Procedures to Cover

Comparison of Reporting Requirements in the EU vs the U.S.

Current Trends and/or Challenges

Best Practices

For more information on this free to attend Qinecsa webinar, and to register, visit Webinar: Navigating Post-Marketing Safety Surveillance

Save the Date: Wednesday, May 29th.

- Session 1: 6am ET | 12pm CE

- Session 2: 10am ET | 4pm CET

- Session 3: 2pm ET | 8pm CET.

About Qinecsa Solutions

Qinecsa are specialists in technology led end-to-end pharmacovigilance solutions. We are trusted, global partners bringing together best-in-class technology and scientific expertise to connect life science companies to the right safety solutions. Through our unique insight into the challenges of pharmacovigilance, we have created industry-leading, end-to-end solutions for capturing, managing, and evaluating drug safety data, more efficiently and accurately. Working with life science companies we drive progress to continue protecting lives.

