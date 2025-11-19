QinetiQ announces appointment of two new Directors to SSA Board

John Hillen, Chair of the QinetiQ SSA Board, added: "The strategic insight and business acumen that Brad and John bring to the SSA Board will strengthen its governance, oversight and guidance in a complex regulatory and security environment."

Steve Wadey, Group CEO, QinetiQ, said: "I am pleased we have secured Brad and John's complementary experience in growing and leading organisations relevant to the defence and security sector. Their expertise will be highly valuable to the Board as we continue to support our US customers' national security and defence priorities and drive stable and long-term strategic growth in the US."

With more than thirty years' experience as an executive leader at organisations including technology company Neology, defense and transportation company Cubic Corporation, airborne intelligence solutions provider, AEVEX, and the National Defense Industrial Association, Brad has extensive experience in building and scaling businesses through organic growth and acquisitions. In 2020, he was named by the Wall Street Journal as one of the world's most influential business leaders.

John served as Chief Financial Officer at Perspecta Inc., which he launched as a publicly traded company in June 2018 before it was acquired in 2021 by Peraton, a leading provider of Government Services IT Solutions, where John retained his senior leadership position. He has held executive roles at IT services and consulting company DXC Corporation, was President of Xerox Federal Solutions Group and Vice President at Northrop Grumman.

Brad and John succeed former outside directors Tom Vecchiolla, who stepped down from the SSA Board of Directors earlier this year to take up the role of President and Chief Executive, QinetiQ US, and Dr Pamela Drew, who sadly passed away earlier this year. We are grateful for Pam's service and for her significant contribution to the SSA Board.

