QinetiQ North America Awarded Contract to Support Delivery of EMALS and AAG on the U.S. Navy's Next-Generation Aircraft Carrier

For over a decade, QNA has supported GA and the U.S. Navy by designing, manufacturing and testing aircraft launch and arresting control hardware and software for the Ford-class aircraft carriers. QNA has delivered product to the Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, NJ test site and to USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78). QNA is currently in production on the second Ford-class aircraft carrier, the future John F. Kennedy (CVN 79).

"We are excited to once again work with, General Atomics to deliver a third ship-set of control systems for the future Enterprise. Our team is proud that equipment designed and built at QNA is currently being used by US Sailors to launch and recover aircraft at sea. We look forward to providing the same high quality product and service for the future Enterprise," stated Andrew Courier, Vice President of Maritime at QinetiQ North America.

Hardware production and testing is slated at QNA's new Franklin, MA facility.

QinetiQ North America (QNA) is a subsidiary of QinetiQ Group plc, the FTSE250 company listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: QQ.L). QNA delivers world-class technology and revolutionary products to the defense, security, commercial and utility markets. Customers rely on QNA products to increase situational awareness, aid in personal safety, enhance security and streamline operations. QNA products include unmanned systems, military survivability solutions, maritime systems and power sensors and control systems. QNA is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts and operates as the US arm of QinetiQ Group's Global Products division. For more information, visit www.qinetiq-na.com.

