QinetiQ North America Selected by U.S. Department of Defense for the EMD Phase of the U.S. Army's Common Robotic System (Individual) Program

WALTHAM, Mass., April 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- QinetiQ North America today announced that it has been selected as one of two suppliers for the engineering and manufacturing development (EMD) phase of the U.S. Department of Defense's Common Robotic System (Individual) (CRS-I) program.

More information can be found on the U.S. Department of Defense website at: https://www.defense.gov/News/Contracts/Contract-View/Article/1481376/