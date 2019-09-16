QinetiQ North America Wins Electronic Grounding Unit Contract with Electric Boat

This is QinetiQ North America's second contract with Electric Boat. The first contract was awarded in December 2017 for the design and development of a cradle lock ElectroMechanical Actuator Power Conditioner / Controller (EPCC) replacement for the VIRGINIA Class Block V Weapon Stowage and Handling System (WSHS).

"We are very excited to have been once again chosen by General Dynamics Electric Boat to design this critical piece of equipment to support the VIRGINIA Class submarine program. QNA has years of experience designing and delivering command and control, equipment, motor drives, and custom actuator equipment for the Navy. This effort aligns with QNA's strategic goals of providing similar technologies and products to help modernize our surface and submarine fleet," stated Andrew Courier, Vice President of Maritime Systems at QNA.

Design, development, and testing of the Electronic Grounding Unit will take place at QNA's Waltham, MA facility.

QinetiQ North America (QNA) is a subsidiary of QinetiQ Group plc, the FTSE250 company listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE:QQ.L). QNA delivers world-class technology and revolutionary products to the defense, security, and commercial markets. Customers rely on QNA products to increase situational awareness, aid in safety, enhance security and streamline operations. QNA products include unmanned systems, military protection and power sensors and control systems. QNA is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts and operates as the US arm of QinetiQ Group's Global Products division. For more information, visit www.qinetiq-na.com.

