Qingdao Ecopure Filter Co., Ltd impresses at Aquatech Amsterdam 2021 with its range of production and manufacturing services for water purifiers

At this exhibition, a new countertop instant hot water filter from Qingdao Ecopure Filter Co., Ltd is the focus. By innovative technology, this system integrates several functions, including purifying, heating, temperature control into one machine. It provides room temperature water and heating water between 40℃ and 95℃, satisfying versatile water needs. The system comes with a smart control panel, indicating water temperature, water quality and filter life. The innovative 5-in-1 composite filter adopts DOW reverse osmosis membrane with 0.0001μm pore size, reducing most of the contaminants and achieving an excellent filtration effect with a single filter. Another tankless under sink RO system gained popularity as a star product, whose dispensing amount is adjustable. Featuring TDS display, water quality reminder and customizable design, the system purifies water effectively and intelligently.

Jessie Mu, the Qingdao Ecopure Filter Co., Ltd representative at the exhibition noted, "We've shown advanced and intelligent water purification technology by the two star products. We're committed to the research, development and manufacturing of high-end water purification products, providing ODM and OEM service for multiple first-class global brands. In the future, we would introduce comprehensive and professional service for more clients with a huge commitment to open cooperation."

The company exhibited a four-series water filter system lineup, which comprises solutions designed for residential and commercial applications. From whole house water filters, outdoor water filters, under sink water filters, and countertop water filters, the collection includes comprehensive solutions for the diverse water purification needs of customers in different scenarios. So far, Qingdao Ecopure Filter Co., Ltd owns over 15 production lines and 2 industry-leading automated production lines. Products are sold to more than 30 countries and regions, including Europe, South America, Australia, South Africa, Southeast Asia, and Middle East, improving overall drinking water conditions of over 10 million families globally. Our products are certified against NSF, WQA, CSA, WRAS and other authority agencies internationally, 45 products among which are certified against the highest standard by NSF.

The company's customized services are backed by strong R&D and production capabilities. Qingdao Ecopure Filter Co., Ltd offers customized design, R&D and testing, precision manufacturing, final logistics supports, and more. The in-house comprehensive and customized service system have become a highlight. There is also a vast team of quality control experts, project managers, and engineers working together to deliver the best quality products at competitive prices, guaranteeing a remarkable customer experience every time.

As a manufacturer specializing in water purification, Qingdao Ecopure Filter Co., Ltd is expected to persist in innovation and development, and bring users more intelligent water purification equipment.

SOURCE Ecopure