Qingdao Port: a Chinese model for the construction and operation of the intelligent port of the future

Qingdao Port's fully automated container terminal is the world's most advanced of its kind due to its high degree of automation, as well as the terminal with the fastest loading and unloading efficiency, and Asia's first totally automated such facility. The single-machine operating rate averaged 36.2 units per hour and peaked at 47.6 units for fully automated operation, comprehensively surpassing traditional ports powered by manual labor and more than 50% higher than similar automated terminals in other countries. Current projects, once completed, will yield six fully automated berths. The terminal occupies a water frontage of 2,088 meters, a depth in front of the quay of 20 meters, and a docking capacity for handling container ships carrying in the aggregate 24,000 TEUs. With a designed annual throughput of 5.2 million TEUs, it is one of the largest automated terminals in the world.

During the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the advantages of the automated container terminal came to the fore, with a 36% year-on-year rise in operation throughput without human drivers, no personnel contact throughout the whole process and achievement of an average efficiency of 47.6 TEUs moved per hour for a single crane, setting a new world record for the sixth time.

In June 2021, the world's first demonstration model of an intelligent air rail collection and distribution system was put into operation, representing another breakthrough for the technology deployed at Qingdao Port.

From concept to operation, the Port was independently designed and built by the engineers at Shandong Port Group. Dubbed the "Qingdao Model", the port is now serving as an example of what can be achieved in port operations, while the lineup of benefits as a result of this accomplishment is impressive: low operations cost, short cycle, high efficiency, full intelligence, higher safety and zero emissions.

