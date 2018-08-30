Qingdao: the modern center of Chinese beer culture
QINGDAO, China, Aug. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The 28th Qingdao International Beer Festival, held from July 20 to August 26 of this year, featured more than 200 beer brands from over 30 countries and regions. Beer enthusiasts enjoyed the refreshing taste of more than 1,300 types of the alcoholic drink at the month-long gala.
The first beer festival was held in Qingdao in 1991, and most of the vendors and sponsors were domestic brands. Now the festival has grown into one of the biggest in Asia, with this year's venue occupying more than 800,000 square meters.
"China's beer culture goes back 9,000 years …. But modern Chinese beer culture centers on Qingdao," according to "China's Qingdao Beer Festival Taps Into a Thirsty Market," a report published on Time.com on August 23.
The event this year has also been extended to accommodate more tourists as awareness of the city as a travel destination soared after Qingdao hosted the 18th Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in June.
"Qingdao will collaborate with cities across the Asia-Pacific region to expand cooperation in various fields such as finance, transportation, and tourism in a move to increase its international influence and quality of urban development," Mayor Meng said while outlining a blueprint for the city's future.
Qingdao locals consider the beer made here as Qingdao's best ambassador. Sitting at a table with strangers from across the globe, a toast can easily bridge the gap and bring them closer.
"Qingdao is a culturally inclusive city. Everyone can find a sense of belonging here," said Gulalek Saparova, a Turkmenistan student enjoying a beer at the Russian beer tent. (Editor: Warren Chu)
