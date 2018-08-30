Qingdao: the modern center of Chinese beer culture

"China's beer culture goes back 9,000 years …. But modern Chinese beer culture centers on Qingdao," according to "China's Qingdao Beer Festival Taps Into a Thirsty Market," a report published on Time.com on August 23.

The event this year has also been extended to accommodate more tourists as awareness of the city as a travel destination soared after Qingdao hosted the 18th Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in June.

"Qingdao will collaborate with cities across the Asia-Pacific region to expand cooperation in various fields such as finance, transportation, and tourism in a move to increase its international influence and quality of urban development," Mayor Meng said while outlining a blueprint for the city's future.

Qingdao locals consider the beer made here as Qingdao's best ambassador. Sitting at a table with strangers from across the globe, a toast can easily bridge the gap and bring them closer.

"Qingdao is a culturally inclusive city. Everyone can find a sense of belonging here," said Gulalek Saparova, a Turkmenistan student enjoying a beer at the Russian beer tent. (Editor: Warren Chu)

