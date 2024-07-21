QingSong Health and Globethics Announce Strategic Partnership

BEIJING, July 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- QingSong Health, a leading health technology platform based in China, has announced a strategic partnership with Globethics, en international leading organization on ethical leadership based in Geneva, Switzerland. This collaboration is set to push forward the ethical use of AI technology in healthcare, promote education on philanthropic ethics, and enhance global collaboration on AI ethics.

QingSong Health has made significant strides in the health insurance sector with its innovative technology and business model. The company provides comprehensive health services, including health insurance, medical services, and health-related charity work, ensuring full-spectrum care from prevention and treatment to recovery.

Globethics has a special consultative status with the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations (ECOSOC) and official cooperation with the UN World Summit of Informationa Society (WSIS), World Health Organization (WHO), and United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO). Founded in 2004, this Geneva-based foundation is dedicated to ethical governance and leadership through education, policy dialogue, and public engagement.

The partnership will mainly focus on the ethical application of AI technology in healthcare. Together, QingSong Health and Globethics will develop ethical guidelines for AI use in medical contexts, establishing clear standards for data collection, processing, and usage to ensure compliance with ethical principles. They will also create mechanisms for regular evaluation and review of AI applications to identify and mitigate potential ethical risks.

QingSong Health, utilizing its proprietary AI products such as "Dr. GPT," aims to lead advancements in medical diagnostics and personalized treatment plans while strictly adhering to ethical guidelines, thereby enhancing the quality and efficiency of medical services.

In the area of philanthropic ethics education, the partnership will leverage Globethics' expertise and QingSong Health's extensive experience in philanthropy. Together, they plan to design and implement influential charitable projects with a global impact, bringing new momentum to innovative philanthropy.

Furthermore, the partnership will boost international dialogue and cooperation on AI ethics through the Global Ethics Forum and other platforms. By engaging with international organizations, academic institutions, and businesses, they will address ethical challenges posed by AI technology and explore viable solutions. QingSong Health and Globethics are committed to contributing to the creation and promotion of international AI ethics standards, facilitating the healthy development of AI technology and enhancing global societal well-being.

This strategic partnership between QingSong Health and Globethics will not only regulate AI applications in the health insurance sector, improving the quality and efficiency of medical services, but also foster the healthy development of charitable activities and raise public ethical awareness. Their collaboration is poised to make significant contributions to the international AI ethics field, promoting the global advancement of AI technology and societal welfare.

SOURCE Qingsong Health Corporation