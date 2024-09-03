QingSong Health Chairman Speaks at Global Ethics Forum in Geneva: Advancing Ethical Leadership in Healthcare

News provided by

Qingsong Health Corporation

Sep 03, 2024, 04:27 ET

GENEVA, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At the Global Ethics Forum, a leading platform that convenes stakeholders from various sectors to discuss peace, sustainability, and ethical leadership, the Chairman of QingSong Health, China's premier healthcare solutions technology platform, delivered a compelling keynote address. The Forum serves as a multisectoral space for dialogue among institutions, policymakers, and experts, aimed at envisioning a future that emphasizes ethical engagement for better global outcomes.

Founded in 2014, QingSong Health is dedicated to providing integrated healthcare solutions in China, serving over 30 million families. The platform combines health education, advanced technologies, and effective health management to offer a comprehensive range of services, including health consultations, disease prevention, and rehabilitation care.

In her address, the Chairman shared three key insights on the role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in healthcare:

AI as a Bridge Builder: The Chairman underscored AI's role in enhancing access to healthcare, noting a staggering growth of over 200% in telemedicine consultations globally. This surge connects individuals to specialized medical expertise, addressing disparities in access to care. QingSong Health's AI tool, Dr. GPT, exemplifies this innovation by efficiently handling inquiries about 3,800 common diseases, ensuring that critical health information is readily accessible to all users.

AI in Prevention: She stressed the importance of AI-driven early intervention, which can reduce healthcare costs by up to 30% while significantly improving patient outcomes. By integrating traditional healthcare wisdom with cutting-edge technology, QingSong Health's innovative health detectors empower individuals to engage in proactive wellness and preventive care, ultimately aiming to avert health issues before they arise.

Ethical AI:The Chairman highlighted that ethical considerations are paramount in AI development. Guided by Confucian values that emphasize empathy and respect for human dignity, QingSong Health is committed to creating AI solutions that protect privacy and promote ethical standards. The company collaborates with Globethics to advocate for the responsible use of AI in healthcare, ensuring alignment with global best practices for ethical engagement.

In conclusion, the Chairman asserted that "AI offers a pathway to a healthier future, bridging healthcare gaps while reinforcing ethical standards." She called on global leaders to foster ongoing dialogue inspired by the Global Ethics Forum's emphasis on inclusive engagement and sustainable development, urging them to work collaboratively towards a brighter future for all.

SOURCE Qingsong Health Corporation

Also from this source

QingSong Health and Globethics Announce Strategic Partnership

QingSong Health, a leading health technology platform based in China, has announced a strategic partnership with Globethics, en international leading ...

Qingsong Health Corporation Elevates Healthcare and Inclusive Development with AI Advancements at WSIS+20 Forum

At The World Summit on the Information Society (WSIS) Forum in Geneva, the Qingsong Health Corporation from China, known for its technology-driven...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Artificial Intelligence

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Trade Show News

News Releases in Similar Topics