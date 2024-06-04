Qingsong Health Corporation Elevates Healthcare and Inclusive Development with AI Advancements at WSIS+20 Forum

BEIJING, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At The World Summit on the Information Society (WSIS) Forum in Geneva, the Qingsong Health Corporation from China, known for its technology-driven healthcare solutions, showcased the latest AI advancements for improved and inclusive healthcare. The WSIS+20 Forum High-Level Event is co-organised by ITU, UNESCO, UNDP and UNCTAD and co-hosted by ITU and the Swiss Confederation, and has been instrumental in shaping global discussions and policies around the use of information and communication technologies (ICTs) for development worldwide.

Ma Xiaowu, the Chief Marketing Officer of Qingsong Health Corporation, emphasized the company's achievements in AI-driven healthcare during the AI for Good Global Summit. He highlighted how AI can enhance precise diagnosis, personalized treatment plans, and overall medical efficiency. Nonetheless, he also stressed the importance of robust data protection measures and addressing biases in AI algorithms to prioritize patient safety.

The company's "Dr.GPT" model, has transformed the healthcare sector by providing accurate and personalized medical advice to doctors. Beyond this, it aids in clinical trial patient recruitment, data management, and analysis, thereby speeding up drug development processes and reducing expenses. Moreover, it offers services such as content moderation, fraud detection, and targeted marketing for healthcare organizations.

Ma Xiaowu advocated for policies supporting responsible health data sharing and utilization, alongside increased investment in AI for primary healthcare and underserved regions. Qingsong Health Corporation has collaborated closely with numerous hospitals and practitioners in China, using AI to create widespread educational healthcare content and share health knowledge extensively.

As a significant contributor to global digital cooperation, Qingsong Health Corporation's efforts have played a key role in fostering an inclusive information society. The company remains dedicated to leveraging its healthcare expertise, exploring new AI technologies, and promoting ethical AI development worldwide.

