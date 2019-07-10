Qingyun sets the bar for modern Chinese agricultural development

The Publicity Department of CPC Qingyun County Committee, Shandong Province

Jul 10, 2019, 05:36 ET

QINGYUN, China, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 27, the Modern Agricultural Industrial Park in Qingyun County, Shandong Province, was named as one of the 45 national-level agricultural industrial parks to be constructed in China in 2019. Guided by the so-called Qingyun Model, farmers in Qingyun are steadily moving away from small-scale household production towards more modern agricultural development, according to the Publicity Department of CPC Qingyun County Committee.

Shandong Shuifa Modern Agricultural Industrial Park
Shandong Shuifa Modern Agricultural Industrial Park
Shandong Wosen Agriculture's Dendrobium Orchard Official Planting Base
Shandong Wosen Agriculture's Dendrobium Orchard Official Planting Base
Beihai Park, a cultural scenic spot
Beihai Park, a cultural scenic spot
With a population of 340,000, Qingyun County has saline-alkali land and salty water, not suitable for traditional agricultural development. In recent years, the CPC Qingyun County Committee and the County Government have looked to modern agricultural methods as a tool to revitalize both the villages and the industry, with the aim being to achieve large-scale agricultural mechanization and agricultural modernization. The focus is on the development of organic agriculture by utilizing technical innovation, moderate-to-large-scale cultivation, and branded operation, and by improving scientific and technological input as well as standardizing agricultural methods wherever possible. Qingyun County has thus far integrated 37 well-known brands, such as Dong Fang Zao Yuan, Fan Qie Xing Qiu, and Wo Sen Xian Cao, into the now-registered public brand -- The Food of Qingyun. By taking advantage of this, Qingyun aims to achieve innovation in its modern agricultural development.

Today, Qingyun's modern agricultural development has several advantages, including large-scale operation, high-quality brands, and a huge market. It also has five major supporting elements fueling agricultural growth, namely: favorable financial policies, a high level of technological skill, leading agricultural enterprises, family farms, and farmers' cooperatives. By learning from advanced practices at home and abroad, Qingyun strives to build a new development landscape by integrating agriculture with tourism, which adds yet another advantage to its agricultural development.

