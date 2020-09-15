Qintess is elected one of the 100 most innovative companies in Brazil in 2020

SÃO PAULO, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Qintess, one of the main suppliers of technology solutions and digital transformation in Brazil, was elected one of the 100 most innovative companies in the country by the "The 100+ Innovators in the Use of IT" award, held annually by IT Mídia, one of the main communication Medias in Brazil, in partnership with PwC.

With a thorough analysis of the innovation scenario in Brazil, the award assesses companies of all sizes and segments throughout the year, and analyzes their innovations enabled by technology. With investments dedicated to innovation, culture and agile methodology, solid initiatives to accelerate startups and a huge program to create new solutions with open innovation and digitalization, Qintess was recognized within the 2nd position in the Digital Industry - IT and TELECOM category and 17th in the general ranking, being the technology company best positioned among the 100 elected.

"It is an honor to be on this list next to so many brands that we admire and, among them, many are also our customers, to whom we dedicate ourselves day by day and with whom we share values and purposes to promote positive transformations for building a better society," says Nana Baffour, CEO, Chairman & Chief Culture Office of Qintess.

This recognition reinforces the direction of Qintess towards creating a differentiated innovative ecosystem in Brazil, where through technologies, it will facilitate transformations at a speed the world demands and leave a relevant legacy for a fairer society.

"We have enabled a robust open innovation integrated system, with startups (Qintess Ignites Startups program) and all employees (Qintess Lab), to create innovative products and new technologies to improve the speed, impact and scale of our work with Experience Management, Automations, Artificial Intelligence and Analytics - including acquisitions of companies specialized in these themes," says Breno Barros, Chief Innovation & Marketing Officer at Qintess. "On Qintess Labs, an intra-entrepreneur's acceleration platform, we had 12 projects approved in 2020, with 97 ideas submitted and 30 new ones in progress at this time."

This year, the award methodology was revised and the pillars of Technology and Innovation Strategy, Innovation Processes and Digital Transformation had 40% relevance in the overall assessment, while the success cases represented 60%. The change was made to better contemplate good innovation practices and the entire ecosystem. "The Pandemic only increased our focus on innovation allowing us to create mature processes in a short time using continuous augmented collaboration with customers, employees, shareholders and society," concludes Barros.

About Qintess

Qintess brings together expertise with regard to strategy, innovation, design and technology to position itself as a leader in digital transformation. Its actions are informed by ESG best practices and it operates with a genuine concern for its people as well as the communities Qintess engages with.

Qintess has approximately 3,200 employees and more than 2,000 customers, with operations in Brazil, Chile, Colombia, the US and EMEA. Visit: www.qintess.com

