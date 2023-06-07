Qira Announces Partnership with Tackle to Offer Credit Reporting Services for Renters

NEW YORK, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Qira, a leading provider of innovative financial solutions for the rental industry, is thrilled to announce its partnership with Tackle.

This collaboration will enable renters on the Qira platform to opt into Tackle's credit reporting services, allowing them to build a positive credit history while renting. The partnership aims to empower renters, enhance their financial stability, and foster stronger relationships between property management companies and their residents.

By leveraging Tackle's credit reporting services, renters on the Qira platform can choose to include their rental payment data in their credit reports, either at a small monthly cost to the renter or paid for by the property management company, resulting in no cost to the renter. This integration presents an effortless way for renters to establish a solid credit profile, opening doors to better financial opportunities in the future.

Brian Ball, CEO of Qira, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "We are delighted to join forces with Tackle to bring this exceptional offering to our renters. At Qira, we support our renters' journeys toward financial freedom and stability. Our Pay Later and Security Deposit Alternative products significantly help renters to manage their cash flow and meet their lease obligations. Adding the Tackle credit reporting aspect and these products provide renters the tools they need to secure their financial futures."

The Qira-Tackle partnership offers numerous benefits to both renters and property management companies. For renters, it provides an avenue to build a positive credit history, which is essential for accessing credit cards, loans, and other financial services. The inclusion of rental payment data in credit reports helps renters demonstrate their financial responsibility, potentially leading to lower interest rates and better terms on future credit products.

Property management companies can leverage this partnership to attract responsible and financially stable renters. By offering a built-in credit reporting service through Qira, property management companies can differentiate themselves in a competitive market and strengthen their appeal to prospective residents. This collaboration aligns with Qira's commitment to empowering partners with innovative tools to enhance resident satisfaction and retention rates.

For more information about Qira and its partnership with Tackle, please visit www.qira.com and https://www.gotackle.ai/.

About Qira

Qira is a leading provider of innovative financial solutions for the rental industry. By leveraging cutting-edge technology and data-driven insights, Qira empowers property management companies and renters alike, creating seamless experiences and fostering financial stability. Qira's comprehensive platform offers a range of features designed to streamline operations, enhance tenant satisfaction, and drive business growth.

About Tackle

Tackle is a financial wellness platform for renters committed to helping residents build credit, gain financial independence, and unlock new opportunities. Tackle not only helps renters establish positive credit history but also provides tools for enhancing financial literacy, identity theft monitoring and protection, and tracking financial goals with AI budgeting tools.

