QIZ Security Raises $17M Seed to Lead Cyber Readiness for the Post-Quantum Era

Seed round led by Bessemer Venture Partners and Merlin Ventures, with participation from Evolution Equity Partners, Qbeat Ventures, Singtel Innov8, and Qino Cyber Capital. The funding will accelerate QIZ's rapid growth, market expansion, and leadership in cryptographic posture and Post Quantum Cryptography (PQC).

NEW YORK, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- QIZ Security, the cryptographic posture and Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) management platform, today announced a $17 million seed round led by Bessemer Venture Partners and Merlin Ventures, with participation from, Evolution Equity Partners, Qbeat Ventures, Singtel Innov8 and Qino Cyber Capital.

The funding will accelerate QIZ's rapid growth, deepen product development, and expand the company's presence in the market as enterprises prepare for one of the most significant cybersecurity transitions of the decade: the move from today's vulnerable cryptographic infrastructure to quantum-safe security.

Quantum computing is reshaping the risk model behind the encryption that protects financial systems, communications, digital identity, cloud infrastructure, supply chains, and critical national infrastructure. The urgency is accelerating: Google, IBM, Palo Alto Networks and Gartner, have all warned that quantum computers could threaten current encryption systems as early as 2029, referred to as Q-Day. Combined with the long timelines required for enterprise migration, the message is clear: Q-Day is no longer a distant theoretical event, and waiting is no longer a viable strategy.

The challenge is here. Organizations must understand what cryptography they use, where it lives, who owns it, which business systems depend on it, and how to prioritize remediation. Sensitive data harvested today may be decrypted as soon as 2029, when quantum computers capable of breaking existing cryptography emerge, while the migration of complex cryptographic environments can take years.

QIZ was built to address exactly that challenge.

"Post-quantum readiness is quickly becoming a board-level cybersecurity and business priority," said Ben Volkow, Co-Founder and CEO of QIZ Security. "Enterprises cannot migrate what they cannot see, and they cannot manage cryptographic risk through one-time assessments. QIZ gives organizations the continuous control layer they need to understand, govern, and modernize cryptography before Q-Day arrives."

QIZ provides continuous cryptographic posture and PQC management across complex enterprise environments. QIZ accelerates the transition to quantum-safe security by enabling organizations to instantly discover cryptographic assets, model risks, and enforce remediation across their infrastructure, ensuring total crypto-agility.

QIZ is designed as an end-to-end operating layer for enterprise cryptography management across hybrid and complex environments.

QIZ was founded by industry veterans Ben Volkow, Lenny Ridel, and Dr. Itan Barmes, a team with deep experience across cybersecurity, enterprise, and post-quantum transformation. Barmes previously led the Global Quantum Cyber Readiness Team at Deloitte, where he worked with some of the world's largest organizations on quantum-safe readiness and strategy.

"QIZ is attacking one of the most important and under-addressed cybersecurity problems of the coming decade," said Amit Karp, Partner at Bessemer Venture Partners. "QIZ brings unique capabilities that can turn post-quantum readiness from strategy into execution."

QIZ is rapidly emerging as an early leader in the Post Quantum category, with strong traction across financial services , telecommunications, healthcare, and critical infrastructure. The company is already working with some of the world's largest brands, and is scaling quickly across product and go-to-market to meet accelerating demand.

The company is also building a strong ecosystem of strategic partnerships with leading technology and advisory organizations, including Cisco, AWS, Google, CrowdStrike, Deloitte, EY, and IBM, helping customers accelerate cryptographic discovery, risk assessment, governance, and post-quantum migration planning.

"Federal agencies and large enterprises need a practical path to crypto-agility, not just awareness of the quantum threat," said Seth Spergel, Managing Partner at Merlin Ventures. "QIZ is well positioned to help regulated organizations move from cryptographic uncertainty to actionable readiness."

The funding comes at a time when regulatory pressure and enterprise urgency around cryptographic modernization are accelerating. Frameworks and guidance such as CNSA 2.0, NIST PQC, DORA, NIS2, PCI DSS, and sector-specific requirements are pushing organizations to assess cryptographic exposure, build migration roadmaps, and establish long-term governance over their cryptographic estate.

"QIZ is entering the market at a pivotal moment," said Dorit Dor, Co-Founder at Qbeat Ventures. "Its combination of deep technical expertise, clear market demand, and a highly execution-focused platform positions the company as a leader in the emerging PQC management category."

"Cryptography is everywhere, but in most organizations it is not centrally governed," said Dr. Itan Barmes, Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer of QIZ Security. "The post-quantum transition is forcing enterprises to confront that reality. Our mission is to give them the platform and operational path to become crypto-agile."

About QIZ Security

QIZ Security provides cryptographic posture and PQC management, helping organizations move toward crypto-agility through cryptographic policy alignment, continuous discovery, inventory, remediation, and governance. The QIZ team brings more than six years of hands-on PQC experience, having supported more than 100 organizations in their transition toward quantum-safe readiness. QIZ is trusted by some of the world's largest organizations to manage and govern their cryptography across complex enterprise environments.

For more information, visit www.qizsecurity.com.

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