Qkids Upgrades Teacher Acquisition Program By Partnering with Sterling

Qkids' partnership with Sterling comes as the company is seeing a sharp increase in the number of applications from high-performing teachers to its platform. The pre-engagement background checks conducted by Sterling comply with privacy laws and regulations, and will be processed only after being authorized by candidates. For the protection of candidates' privacy, the personal data is encrypted and only the results provided by Sterling will be screened by a specialized team within Qkids on a need basis.

The spokesman of the Product Marketing Team from Sterling said, "We admire Qkids' commitment to making English education accessible online and connecting young learners in China with teachers and educators. Sterling partners with Qkids to develop and implement enhanced background screening practices for each teacher before they begin teaching with Qkids. Since 1975, Sterling has been a leader in the employment screening industry. We are able to accommodate Qkids as a global partner, running background screens for their Canadian and American teachers, providing a safe learning environment for their students, and helping to avoid possible risks during the students' learning process."

Adam Chen, Co-founder and Global President of Qkids, said, "Qkids takes children's education very seriously. It is our top priority to create a safe and pleasant learning experience for our students. This new partnership with Sterling will help Qkids to increase teacher engagement efficiency when facing an increasing number of applicants and make sure candidates with honesty and integrity stand out. Qkids will continue building up a friendly and secure teacher community whereby undesired candidates are not allowed in. We welcome more teachers from North America to the Qkids team and look forward to working with them to bring safe and positive English learning experiences to more students in China."

Qkids has been recruiting teachers in North America since 2015 to provide high-quality online English teaching sessions to Chinese children ranging from 4-12 years old. By offering them an opportunity to work from home, and by providing continuous coaching and support, Qkids has earned a great reputation among educators in North America, having added over 10,000 North American teachers on its team to date. The positive teaching experience created for teachers helps Qkids to rank high on recruitment websites and attract many applications referred by currently engaged teachers. The average amount of applications Qkids receives within one week has reached 10,000, and it keeps increasing.

Online English teacher positions with Qkids are listed on LinkedIn, Glassdoor and other reputable recruitment websites. Qkids respects and values every teacher, providing a flexible working schedule, competitive salary, and continuous professional development support.

For more information or to learn how to join Qkids, please visit:

Website: http://teacher.qkids.net

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/qkids.net

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JoinQkids

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Qkids_JoinUs

About Qkids

Qkids is a leading online education platform that connects North American English teachers with over 500,000 Chinese students from ages 4 to 12 years old. Using a narrative game-based curriculum, teachers guide students through fun and dynamic learning experiences while in the comfort of their own homes. Qkids' unique patented platform is user-friendly and engaging for teachers and students alike. Founded in 2015, Qkids has become a national leader in cross-cultural online learning and established offices in Beijing, Shenzhen, Xiamen, and Guangzhou. The company has completed its Series B financing round led by IDG Capital and is poised to build lasting growth across the world.

About Sterling Talent Solutions

Sterling Talent Solutions, the world's largest background screening provider, provides hiring peace of mind by delivering a simpler, smarter background screening and onboarding experience for organizations worldwide. The comprehensive suite of cloud-based background screening and onboarding solutions deliver accurate, reliable results and tools to maintain compliance throughout the hiring cycle. With 20 offices in nine countries and growing, Sterling's team of more than 4,000 employees serves over 25,000 customers around the world, including 25% of the Fortune 100. Sterling is accredited by the National Association of Professional Background Screeners (NAPBS).

SOURCE Qkids