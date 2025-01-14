QKS Group Positions UKG as the Leader in the 2024 SPARK Matrix™ for Global - Multi-Country Payroll (MCP) Platforms

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix™ provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading Multi-Country Payroll (MCP) platform vendors.

UKG, with its comprehensive technology and customer experience management, has received strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact.

MIDDLETON, Mass., Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- QKS Group has named UKG, a leading provider of HR, payroll, workforce management, and culture solutions, as a technology leader in their 2024 SPARK Matrix™ analysis of the Multi-Country Payroll Platform market.

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix™ evaluates vendors based on technology excellence and customer impact. It offers an in-depth analysis of global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscapes, and competitive positioning. By providing a competitive analysis and ranking of leading technology vendors, the SPARK Matrix delivers strategic insights that help users assess provider capabilities, differentiate competitively, and understand market positions.

UKG was recognized as a technology leader in the 2024 SPARK Matrix™: Global Multi-Country Payroll (MCP) Platforms, owing to its exceptional ability to manage complex payroll processes across more than 160 countries. The UKG One View™ solution stands out for its comprehensive features that streamline global payroll operations while optimizing operational efficiency. The UKG One View solution effectively navigates the complexities of diverse HR and payroll environments, enhancing compliance, accuracy, and timely payroll processing across all regions. Its robust capabilities make it the ideal choice for organizations looking to optimize their payroll operations internationally and enhance overall HR functionality.

QKS Group defines the Multi-Country Payroll platform as a "software platform that streamlines and automates payroll procedures by offering support for multiple currencies and languages and ensuring compliance with a range of regulatory standards, thereby enabling organizations to centralize and optimize their payroll functions across numerous countries."

"UKG distinguishes itself in the payroll market with its One View multi-country payroll platform. The platform offers a high level of security and scalability, backed by ISO 27001 certification and AWS-encrypted hosting. It leverages AI and Machine Learning (ML) to automate payroll processes, achieve an impressive 99.98% accuracy rate, and enhance compliance with both local and global regulations. The One View solution supports multilingual and multi-currency payroll. It utilizes Straight Through Processing (STP) to streamline payment automation and minimize manual intervention. Its seamless integration with systems such as HCM, Workforce Management (WFM), and Financial Management Systems (FMS) further enhances its capability to manage payroll. Additionally, UKG's Country-Specific Information Framework enables it to provide real-time updates on compliance. The company's geo-expansion strategy focuses on offering localized solutions in key regions, such as EMEA, APAC, Latin America, and North America," said Sriraj Amrithraj, Analyst at QKS Group.

"We are transforming how multi-national organizations pay their people, no matter where in the world someone works," said Richard Limpkin, Group Vice President of multi-country payroll solutions at UKG. "The UKG One View solution provides freedom of choice in operating model, enhances operational efficiency, and delivers holistic control of data to streamline payroll processing and visibility, all while delivering a world class employee experience globally."

